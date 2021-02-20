Massive movie deal for Australian fans

The biggest movie event of the year is here, with Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League to drop within weeks.

The biggest movie event of the year is here, with Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League to drop within weeks.

After a relentless campaign, DC Comics fans have had their wish granted with the Snyder Cut of Justice League to hit streaming in weeks.

BINGE and Foxtel have secured local rights to stream the unseen extended cut of the 2017 Justice League, which will drop on March 18, the same time as the US release, at 6pm.

Reshoots and editing for the four-hour long film began late last year and cost Warner Bros. a whopping $US70 million, in addition to the already $300 million spent on the 2017 version.

A petition to release original director Zack Snyder's cut of the film gained momentum after he dropped out of the film during production after the shock death of his daughter.

Now under-siege director Joss Whedon took over.

Justice League, supplied.

RELATED: Foxtel announces deal with WarnerMedia, HBO Max

The movie, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot, had to undergo two extra months of reshoots following Snyder's exit, with Whedon also writing extra scenes into the script.

The production budget cost Warner Bros. $US300 million, which made it one of the most expensive films ever produced.

But reviews were lacklustre and it only managed to secure $658 million at the box office, which was well short against rival Marvel movies. With the cost of marketing the film worldwide, Justice League didn't hit break even.

Following the negative reception, it didn't take longs for fans to embrace the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which became a three-year social media campaign for the studio to release Snyder's version.

Stream Zack Snyder's Justice League on BINGE from March 18. New customers get a 14-day free trial. Sign up at binge.com.au

Director Zack Snyder. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision for Doritos/AP Images)

Snyder, who is trusted by DC fanatics for making Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, answered their prayers in May with this tweet:

There was initial reports it would be split into a four-part series, but Snyder confirmed in January it would be one movie.

While the storyline will mostly be the same as the 2017 movie, the film will look completely different thanks to the addition of deleted scenes, overhauled post-production editing, new music and reshoots. It's also expected to contain characters and plotlines that were cut from the earlier release.

Jared Leto has also jumped onboard to reprise his role as the Joker (he wasn't originally in Justice League) after playing the Clown Prince in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Jared Leto as Joker is an exciting addition to Justice League, the Snyder cut.

We will also reportedly see more of Jason Moma as Aquaman in the Snyder Cut.

Justice League brings together DC's biggest superheroes: Batman (played by Affleck), Superman (Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller).

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits streaming on BINGE and Foxtel on March 18 at 6pm AEDT

Originally published as Massive movie deal for Australian fans