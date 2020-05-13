Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Offbeat

Massive python spotted devouring possum for breakfast

Ashley Carter
13th May 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUGE carpet python has been spotted chowing down on a possum outside a Mooloolaba home this morning.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie posted the incredible photos of the python mid-breakfast, as he waited for the snake to finish before moving it.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"Wow isn't this incredible!" he wrote.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

The graphic images come after Mr McKenzie shared a video of a python eating a large bird on another residents' clothesline.

He warned homeowners to be cautious about leaving birdseed outside, as it could attract hungry snakes looking for their next meal.

More Stories

editors picks offbeat sunshine coast snake catchers 24/7 wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP warns ‘one-size-fits-all approach’ won’t work

        premium_icon MP warns ‘one-size-fits-all approach’ won’t work

        News Frecklington urges the Palaszczuk Government to prioritise regional economic recovery as restrictions begin to ease.

        Bizarre and tragic tale behind iconic piece of history

        premium_icon Bizarre and tragic tale behind iconic piece of history

        Crime You won’t believe the real-life mystery that happened right under your feet over...

        OPINION: Why do people think 5G is dangerous?

        premium_icon OPINION: Why do people think 5G is dangerous?

        News The digital world we live in allows anyone to publish information and as a result...

        PHOTOS: School surprises returning students

        premium_icon PHOTOS: School surprises returning students

        News Prep and Year 1 students at this school were greeted with a wonderful surprise when...