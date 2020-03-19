Menu
Deputy Grand Master for Queensland Jeff Harper with the new Worshipful Master James Barlclay at the Kingaroy Masonic Lodge. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Community

Master makes lodge debut after nearly 50 year journey

Laura Blackmore
19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
IT’S been nearly 50 years in the making, but last weekend James Barclay made his debut as a Worshipful Master at the Kingaroy Masonic Lodge.

Master Barclay said he had been interested in joining a masonry since he was a child.

“I used to see men walking around in white jackets and carrying their briefcases.

“However, you would never ask someone in those days where they were going.

“In 1971 I was living in Sydney and working as a freelance photojournalist,” he said.

“I joined a masonic lodge down there and completed two degrees.

“Unfortunately due to my work across Australia and the world, I couldn’t maintain it.”

After moving to the South Burnett and taking up work in the region, Master Barclay said his interest in masonry was sparked again during a work engagement.

Worshipful Brother Robert Coleman, Deputy Grand Master of Queensland Jeff Harper, Junior Warden Edward Sloan, Worshipful Master James Barclay, IPM Craig Munro and Deputy Grand Director of Ceremonies Neil Jones at the Kingaroy Masonic Lodge. Photo: Laura Blackmore
“I was at a dinner for the Goomeri 100th Centenary Dinner and happened to take a photo of a group of masons.

“We got chatting and then I had a meeting with them the next week and the rest is history.”

Master Barclay has since completed three degrees and will be responsible for the lodge operations this year.

He said he wanted to create some awareness in the community that there were a number of masonic lodges still operating in the South Burnett.

Queensland’s Deputy Grand Master Jeff Harper said the role of a masonic lodge in a community was to better the men who lived there.

“Ancient masons used to work in stone,” Master Harper said.

“The working tools of ancient masons are used in a symbolic way to improve the characters of those who join.”

Kingaroy Lodge meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

Call 0427 961 391 for more information.

Worshipful Master James Barclay with other men from the Masonic Lodge at Kingaroy. Photo: Laura Blackmore
