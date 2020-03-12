Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAM PHA, VIETNAM - MARCH 11: Stephanie Catley of Australia and Tran Thi Hong Nhung of Vietnam compete for the ball during the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Play-Off 2nd Leg between Vietnam and Australian Matildas at Cam Pha Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Cam Pha, Vietnam. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
CAM PHA, VIETNAM - MARCH 11: Stephanie Catley of Australia and Tran Thi Hong Nhung of Vietnam compete for the ball during the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Play-Off 2nd Leg between Vietnam and Australian Matildas at Cam Pha Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Cam Pha, Vietnam. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
Soccer

Matildas qualify for Tokyo after completing formalities

by Tom Smithies
12th Mar 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Matildas are off to the Olympics.

 

Goals for Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso were enough to complete a 7-1 aggregate win over Vietnam in Australia's Olympic play-off, securing Ante Milicic's side one of the Asian qualifying spots for the Tokyo Games.

 

The fact Vietnam actually scored, for the first time in nine encounters with Australia, was itself a minor shock, but not in the context of a scrappy and increasingly ragged performance from the visitors.

 

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Steph Catley tries to get the better of her Vietnamese opponent.
Steph Catley tries to get the better of her Vietnamese opponent.

To put context around it, the surface was awful and the game was twice delayed by floodlight failure, while the Matildas also hit the woodwork on three occasions.

The crucial detail though was that qualification was assured at the final whistle, with both men's and women's teams qualifying in parallel for the first time since 2004.

Kerr also had the satisfaction of moving clear as the second highest goalscorer in Australia's history, behind Lisa de Vanna, turning in her 42nd goal in the green and gold from Steph Catley's cross.

Kerr tuned provider with an unselfish pass across goal on the half-hour for Raso to tap in the second, and the lead should have been greater at halftime but for Chloe Logarzo's missed penalty for a soft-looking tug on Caitlin Foord.

Empty seats galore as fans are kept away due to the coronavirus threat.
Empty seats galore as fans are kept away due to the coronavirus threat.

Vietnam refused to be cowed by the growing deficit, and scored through a deft finish from captain Huynh Nhu after Alana Kennedy's horribly miscued back pass.

Celebrations at the end were suitably muted from the Matildas, cognisant of the underwhelming way they had limped over the line - but the crucial fact is that they will be in Tokyo, coronavirus permitting, and have a little over five months to solve the questions raised by this performance.

More Stories

Show More
matildas olympics 2020 soccer tokyo 2020 women's football

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New measures to prevent coronavirus in Qld schools

        premium_icon New measures to prevent coronavirus in Qld schools

        Health Education Minister Grace Grace says the Department of Education continues to follow the advice of Queensland Health.

        Service for Snow: Blackbutt character remembered

        premium_icon Service for Snow: Blackbutt character remembered

        News Footy and work mates, as well as friends and family are invited to the memorial...

        MEET MELISSA: a family woman working the land

        premium_icon MEET MELISSA: a family woman working the land

        News City born and bred, Melissa first came to the South Burnett in 1982 when she moved...

        80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

        premium_icon 80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

        Whats On Countdown’s on to one of the biggest event’s on the Goomeri calendar, which has big...