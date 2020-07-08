Maxwell has ‘secret stash of tapes’

Jeffrey Epstein's accused co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell has a secret stash of tapes from the late paedophile's mansion that she could use as an insurance policy against federal charges, a friend has claimed.

The former British socialite was arrested and charged in the US last week with six counts relating to a period between 1994 and 1997.

She is accused of having enticed minors as young as 14 for sex and worked in tandem with Epstein. She also faces two perjury counts relating to an earlier trial.

Now a former friend told The Daily Mail that Epstein had rigged his home with cameras and kept surveillance tapes of what went on in there.

A picture of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sitting on the coronation throne at Buckingham Palace in a blow to the royal family. Picture: The Daily Telegraph

The friend suggested Maxwell could use the tapes to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

"Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," the ex-friend told the Daily Mail.

"The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirrelled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers," the former friend said.

"If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her."

Maxwell has been moved to New York and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn and not in the Lower Manhattan facility where Jeffrey Epstein died last August.

She is due to face court on Friday where she is expected to enter a plea and will have the chance to apply for bail.

Prosecutors want her kept in New York because they believe she is a significant flight risk with three passports in her name and millions of dollars at her disposal.

Prison officials want to ensure Ghislaine Maxwell doesn't meet same fate as Epstein, who died by suicide in his cell while awaiting sex trafficking charges last year.

The source continued: "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse.

"I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots," the person said.

This week it emerged Maxwell had hired the defence lawyer Christian Everdell, who defended Mexican drug lord El Chapo, to defend her against the charges.

Maxwell has previously denied any wrongdoing and has launched her own lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

If convicted, she faces a prison sentence of 35 years.

