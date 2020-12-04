Maxwell takes swipe at switch-hit critics

Glenn Maxwell vows to keep switch hitting and says bowlers must evolve to stop him

The cricket world is divided over Glenn Maxwell's switch-hitting tactics, but the Victorian has declared it's "within the laws" of the game and he will not change.

Maxwell stunned India with a 100m reverse slog sweep for six on Wednesday night, as Fox Cricket's ratings peaked at 552,000 for the third ODI against India in Canberra.

The controversial tactic has been labelled "unfair" by greats Ian Chappell, Shane Warne and Rodney Hogg.

Hogg said the full switch-hit should be banned, while Warne said as a bowler "we have to nominate what hand we're bowling with".

Glenn Maxwell prepares for a switch-hit against India in the third ODI in Canberra. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"The reverse sweep, where you just change your hands, is fine but once you swap your feet around and start batting like a left-hander it is too much of an advantage,'' Hogg said.

Maxwell defended the switch-hit, saying the onus was on bowlers to evolve the same way batsmen had.

"It's within the laws," Maxwell said.

"I think batting has evolved in such a way that it's just got better and better over the years which is why we're seeing these massive scores getting chased down and scores are going up.

"I suppose it's up to the bowlers to try to combat that, and the skills of bowlers are being tested every day."

"They're (bowlers) having to come up with different change-ups and different ways to stop batters and with the way they shut down one side of the ground and whatnot.

"I suppose the way that batting is evolving, I think bowling has got to evolve to the same stage, so you see guys come up with knuckle balls and wide-yorker fields and different tactics.

"The tactics of one-day cricket have definitely evolved over the last little bit as well, so I just see it as a different part of the evolution of the game."

Australian spinner Adam Zampa backed the tactic.

"It doesn't really faze me to be honest. I think it's a great skill to have. I've played enough now to realise one-day cricket and Twenty20 cricket is favoured towards the batsman and I think that's fine," Zampa said.

"That's the spectacle that people want to see."

Former Test quick Hogg said bowlers were disadvantaged when batsmen changed their stance.

"People say that's unfair on the batsman but think of all the restrictions bowlers have on them," Hogg said.

"It's not as if a bowler can do what he wants and put nine men on the fence."

"Say you switch-hit an off-spinner and you have six guys on one side of the field he is completely caught out. And bowlers have nothing up their sleeves to come back with."

Spin legend Warne has called for debate on the tactic.

"As a bowler, we have to nominate what hand we're bowling with and what side of the wicket we're bowling (from)," Warne said on Fox Cricket.

"I'm not sure I like it. It's worth a discussion, worth a debate."

Ashton Agar (calf) had scans on Thursday night to determine if he could line-up in Friday's first Twenty20 against India. Mitchell Starc (rib, back) looks likely to return. Mitchell Starc looks likely to return to the side from his rib and back niggle, but Marcus Stoinis (side strain) is still out.

Originally published as Maxwell takes swipe at switch-hit critics