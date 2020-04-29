Menu
May 11 is restriction D-Day

by Shannon Molloy
29th Apr 2020 3:56 PM

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly has revealed that May 11 is the day when social distancing restrictions will be reconsidered.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke about the road back from the unprecedented lockdown measures and encouraged Australians to remain patient, vigilant and disciplined.

Professor Kelly echoed that advice during a press conference later in the afternoon and said three things need to be achieved before that May 11 deadline - more testing, sustained low numbers of new cases and the capability to deal with outbreaks.

 

On testing, that effort received a significant boost today thanks to billionaire mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, whose charitable foundation purchased 500,000 new test kits.

"We're on a countdown to lifting some of those restrictions and so that laboratory testing component of the case finding ability will be a very important precedent to be able to lift those restrictions," Professor Kelly said.

"As will indeed the low case numbers, as we're continuing to see, with under 20 again in the last 24 hours."

And on the COVIDsafe app, which will dramatically expand contact tracing efforts, Professor Kelly said 10 per cent of people have now downloaded it.

Mr Morrison's benchmark for uptake of the app is 40 per cent, so still a way to go.

