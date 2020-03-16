Mayor Campbell shuts down new COVID-19 case rumours

THE FACTS AS THEY STAND: South Burnett Regional Council mayor and chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group Keith Campbell has addressed the community to set the record straight when it comes to the recent local outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

MAYOR Keith Campbell addressed the South Burnett for the second time since it was revealed the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed to have reached Kingaroy.

A Woolworths spokesperson did confirm one of their Kingaroy employees had tested positive to having the virus.

“It’s important to keep the community updated on the latest developments on COVID-19 in the South Burnett region and in light of announcements made by the Australian Government,” he said.

“The South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) will be meeting tomorrow at 12pm to review the latest developments and will be able to provide further advice tomorrow on how the community can continue to manage the latest challenges.

“The LDMG has formed a number of subgroups to meet regularly with Queensland Health and Education Queensland.

“It is likely that further subgroups will be established to ensure that we adequately address issues that may affect our community such as the health and well being of our elderly and at risk residents.

In his statement, the mayor and chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) dispelled several rumours, including the falsehood there has since been a second confirmed case from within a Kingaroy primary school.

“In addition, the LDMG is aware as per Education Queensland protocols, a local release was undertaken indicating that there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a parent at a local state (primary) school (in Kingaroy),” he said,

“I can confirm after direct discussions with Queensland Health, that while people are being tested, as you would expect in our community, at this time there is only one confirmed case which occurred last week.

“I also reiterate, after extensive discussions with Queensland Health, as (of) today’s date we have been assured that there are NO positive cases of COVID-19 in South Burnett schools.

“Council will release further updates providing information and assistance following the LDMG meeting tomorrow.

“Residents requiring further information on COVID-19 should contact Queensland Health on 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or visit the Queensland Health website.”

Community members are encouraged to visit the following sites for up-to-date information and requirements:

For the latest health advice visit: www.health.qld.gov.au

For the latest travel and border advice visit: www.smartraveller.gov.au

For the latest advice on economic assistance for affected industries and small business visit: www.qld.gov.au/about/industry-recovery

Further updates from Council and the LDMG will be released as required.