Mayor speaks out on fatal crash for the first time

MAYOR Jenny Hill has passed on her "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of a motorcyclist that died after a crash involving the pair, in her first public appearance since the incident nearly two weeks ago.

Cr Hill also confirmed she would still be contesting the mayoralty at the March 28 election.

Darryl Andrew "Normie" Lynch, 33, died after his Suzuki motorcycle and Cr Hill's Holden Commodore collided at the intersection of Nathan St and Alfred St in Aitkenvale about 8am on January 30.

No charges have been laid as a result of the crash, and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Cr Hill.

Cr Hill, who was physically uninjured but was treated for shock, took a week off work and electioneering after the incident and returned to her duties on Monday.

In her first public appearance, to spruik the $2.39 million Central Park Boardwalk being built to connect South Townsville to the new Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Cr Hill made a statement regarding the incident, paying tribute to Mr Lynch's family and friends, as well as the emergency services and civilians that helped her at the scene.

"Firstly for all the family and friends of the gentleman that passed away, I want to pass on my deepest condolences and sympathies," she said.

"It's been a tragic and very distressing event for everyone involved.

"I want to thank the members of the public that assisted on the scene on that day, as well as the paramedics, police and the firemen. I also want to thank family friends and community who reached out to me and provided support through that time."

Cr Hill declined to make further comments on the incident, including the state of her own mental health, deeming it "inappropriate" at this time and said she would not be speaking about it while it is still under police investigation.

The Bulletin on Tuesday revealed police had only one source of video footage of the incident so far- CCTV from the McDonald's restaurant nearby.

Cr Hill also confirmed that she was still vying to be Mayor again at the upcoming election.

"I really enjoy being mayor, we are really starting to move the city forward, it's taken a few years and there are a number of projects that I want to see into completion into the next term," she said.

The Central Park Boardwalk, which stretches 440 metres from Victoria Bridge along the river to the new stadium as a "vital link" between the venue and the city, is due to be complete before the first NQ Cowboy's home game as per scheduled.