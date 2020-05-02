Mayor relaxes travel rules for Cherbourg residents

NEW RULES: Mayor Sandow announced changes to travel restrictions for Cherbourg residents. Photo: Contributed

NEW RULES: Mayor Sandow announced changes to travel restrictions for Cherbourg residents. Photo: Contributed

AS TRAVEL restrictions are relaxed across Queensland, Cherbourg Council released a number of changes for residents commencing today.

The State Government announced that there will be some relaxation of COVID-19 movement restrictions.

One of the relaxed conditions was to allow movement to shop for food and other essential goods and services, including clothing, blankets, and other items.

Mayor Elvie Sandow and CEO Chatur Zala met with members of the Gympie District Disaster Management Group and the biosecurity doctors from Toowoomba earlier this week to make some adaptations to the current rules.

Travel restrictions for Cherbourg community members will be as follows:

– Three days a week residents can travel to Kingaroy for up to four hours

– These will be between 8am and 8pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

– Four persons are allowed in a vehicle (children included)

– The occupants of the car can include three persons from the same house (one person that does not live in same house is acceptable)

Cherbourg Shire Council Mayor Elvie Sandow. Photo: Michael Monk

Cr Sandow said these changes were in line with biosecurity arrangements in discreet communities and the arrangements would be reviewed every 24 hours.

She said even though there was still no COVID-19 in their community, and there hadn’t been a case in Gympie or South Burnett for a number of weeks, it was important that residents followed good hygiene practices.

“It is always important to remember that when outside of community you maintain social distancing and wash your hands often,” Cr Sandow said.

“We don’t want to bring the virus into our community.

“Remember, these restrictions are to limit any possible exposure to the virus.

“In this case, we have to stay apart to work together, “ she said.

“We are doing this for all of the community, especially the Elders and the very young people. “If we stick to the rules, Cherbourg can continue to be an example to the rest of Queensland.”