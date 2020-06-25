Mayor remembers historical moments across the decades

TOP MOMENTS: Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor Elvie Sandow with some of her favourite clippings from the South Burnett Times featuring some prominent Cherbourg residents. Photo: Contributed

CHERBOURG Aboriginal Shire Council’s Mayor Elvie Sandow said she had too many monumental moments that had been featured in the Times from across the decades.

Cr Sandow said she had appreciated the coverage the local media outlet had given Cherbourg throughout the past.

“My standout moment was when the Olympic Torch came through town in 2000,” Cr Sandow said.

“We also had the floods in 2011 and there has been so many sporting heroes featured in the newspaper.

“From rugby league to cricket to Legends of the League, there’s been a lot of great athletes from Cherbourg.”

She said one of things her community would miss would be the ability to physically pick up a copy of the paper.

“Our people like to buy the newspaper, sit down with a cuppa tea and read it,” she said.

“Not a lot of our mob have access to online digital which the Times are going onto so they’ll miss out on those stories.

“I really liked that the South Burnett Times covered good stories and put those stories out into the wider region.”

“It’s good to have positive stories instead of negative stories all the time,” she said.

“The media shows the other towns what we are doing in Cherbourg and gets the right message out there.”

Chief executive Chatur Zala said he hoped the media outlet would continue to produce stories for the community.

“The South Burnett Times have done a lot of good things for Cherbourg,” he said.

“Some of things I would say they have done well over the years is cover our budget plus NAIDOC and sporting events in Cherbourg.

“As the mayor said, we will miss the print edition but we hope to keep the strong relationship going.

“We wish them all the best with the online digital platform.”