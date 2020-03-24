Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The beach at South Bank will be closed along with all other council-run aqua parks in Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
The beach at South Bank will be closed along with all other council-run aqua parks in Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
News

Mayor slams public as South Bank Beach closed

by Ellen-Marie Elliot, Nathan Edwards
24th Mar 2020 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has confirmed the South Bank Lagoon will be closed from 12pm today, as the spread of coronavirus continues.

More than 20 of Brisbane's council-run public pools have also bee closed, as Cr Schrinner reiterated how members of the public need to heed warnings about social distancing.

$3b stimulus amid fears of 30 per cent jobless rate

15m Aussies could catch virus within months

Virus forces Olympic Games to be postponed

"Some people are still using these pools, they are just not getting it," he said.

"There will be barricades set up with signage and it will be monitored."

 

 

 

Originally published as Mayor slams public as South Bank Beach closed

More Stories

Show More
beaches coronavirus pools queensland shutdown south bank

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

        Breaking ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: According to QLD Health he was in self-isolation from his diagnosis until his recovery.

        Is this Yarraman house the way of the future?

        premium_icon Is this Yarraman house the way of the future?

        Property A Yarraman resident is opening up her home in the hope of inspiring others to...

        KCCI president sends local businesses message of hope

        premium_icon KCCI president sends local businesses message of hope

        Business ‘If you feel as though you are struggling during this time, don’t be too proud.’

        Council forced to postpone multiple events

        premium_icon Council forced to postpone multiple events

        Council News Find out how COVID-19 has affected South Burnett Regional Council events, and...