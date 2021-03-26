Mayor to take reins on councillor complaint decision

After seeking advice from the Minister in relation to a complaint made against a councillor, South Burnett Regional Council has found itself in a tricky position, having no choice but to delegate Mayor Brett Otto to decide the fate of his colleague.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

CEO Mark Pitt said the matter was referred to Minister for Local Government Steven Miles after six of seven councillors declared a conflict of interest at the General Council Meeting in January.



Councillors Danita Potter, Gavin Jones and Roz Frohloff all declared conflicts of interest due to being a party to a complaint and petition regarding the alleged inappropriate councillor conduct complaint investigation.

Councillor Kathy Duff and Mayor Brett Otto declared conflicts of interest in the matter due to previous complaints lodged against them by the same complainant.

Councillor Scott Henschen identified himself as the subject of the investigation and therefore ineligible to vote on the matter.

With the Minister, Office of the Independent Assessor and the Councillor Conduct Tribunal unable to intervene, the Council was left with two options - to delegate the Mayor or a standing committee to decide the outcome.

Despite Cr Otto and Cr Duff last week receiving a ministerial exemption to proceed with the matter, with only three councillors permitted to vote, the standing committee still does not have quorum.

According to CEO Mark Pitt, under the Local Government Act 2009, this leaves the Council with no choice but to delegate the matter to the Cr Otto.

“I suppose that does leave me with a bit of discomfort as the Mayor, now having to decide on one of my colleagues,” Cr Otto said.

“But I could certainly provide an undertaking that would be done with all due care and diligence, taking into consideration all matters that have been brought to the attention of council through the appropriate investigations by the OIA and external investigator.”

With Cr Henschen having left the room while the matter was discussed and Cr Frohloff absent from the meeting, the resolution was carried four votes to one.

Cr Otto voted against the resolution.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription