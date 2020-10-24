Menu
Local member and opposition leader, Deb Frecklington MP – Maidenwell-Bunya mountains Road. (Picture: Copntributed)
News

Mayor welcomes commitment from LNP Leader on key roads

Tristan Evert
24th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
SOUTH Burnett Regional Council Mayor Brett Otto has welcomed the announcement by local member and opposition leader, Deb Frecklington that an LNP government will support key roads projects across the South Burnett.

In a media release on October 19, Ms Frecklington said road upgrades are critical for the region.

“I have been fighting for the final section of Maidenwell-Bunya Mountains Rd to be sealed, to improve the main connector to the popular Bunya Mountains,” she said.

“I’ll also want to see funding for the Mundubbera-Durong Road to widen and 11 kilometre single-lane section which is critical for the economic prosperity of our region, in particular for primary producers and transport companies.”

Mayor Brett Otto with local member and opposition leader, Deb Frecklington MP.
Council highlighted the importance of the Mundubbera-Durong Road and the Maidenwell-Bunya Mountains Road in its pre-election advocacy document presented to candidates over recent weeks.

Mayor Otto has been actively engaging with both of the major political parties over these key road networks.

Cr Otto said roads are critical infrastructure underpinning our region’s economic development.

“I’m pleased to see the opposition leader’s commitment to these vital assets within the South Burnett.”

South Burnett

