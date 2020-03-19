Mayor welcomes ten new faces at citizenship ceremony

RESIDENTS CELEBRATE: Mayor Keith Campbell with Dr Dariush Ghahramanipour, Sanli Ghahramanipour and Dr Leili Imaniat and Drayton Street Medical Practice owners Heather and Wally Sawtell at the Australia Citizenship Ceremony at the South Burnett Regional Council Chambers. Photo: Laura Blackmore

AMID the current health crisis across the globe, 10 residents had plenty to celebrate this week at the council chambers.

During the last South Burnett Regional Council meeting before the local government election, 10 residents were welcomed as the new faces of the region at an Australian citizenship ceremony.

Among the citizens, Dr Dariush Ghahramanipour and his wife Dr Leili Imaniat, who both work at Drayton Street Medical Practice at Nanango, and their daughter Sanli Ghahramanipour proudly accepted their certificates.

Dr Leili Imaniat said it had been a long journey to achieve their citizenship but it was well worth the wait.

“We came to Australia seven years ago from Iran,” Dr Imaniat said.

“My husband and I are both doctors, so we had to take plenty of tests and exams to be able to practise in Australia.”

Dr Dariush Ghahramanipour, Sanli Ghahramanipour and Dr Leili Imani at the Australia Citizenship Ceremony at the South Burnett Regional Council Chambers. Picture: Laura Blackmore

She said they originally migrated to Brisbane but decided to settle down in the country.

“We love it out here,” Dr Imaniat said.

“We have been working at Drayton Street for the past three years.

“It’s been a really good change and we are all so proud to become citizens.”

Magdalene Atabong, Joanne Lamers, Gregory Madden Jr, Ana Radunz, Don Abeysinghe Gunawardena, Tiia Higgins and Tim Okoro also received their Australian citizenship certificates at the ceremony.

Mayor Keith Campbell with Magdalene Atabong, Joanne Lamers, Gregory Madden Jr, Ana Radunz, Don Abeysinghe Gunawardena, Tiia Higgins, Tim Okoro, Sanli Ghahramanipour, Dr Dariush Ghahramanipour and Dr Leili Imani. Picture: Laura Blackmore.

Mayor Keith Campbell proudly welcomed the new citizens in his opening address.

“The candidates for Australian citizenship who are here today are from many diverse countries around the world.

“You will all further add to our multicultural, diverse community,” he said.