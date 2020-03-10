Menu
NEW CANDIDATE: Durong resident Toni Ralph announced she will run for mayor against three other candidates in the upcoming election. Photo: Denise Keelan
Council News

Mayoral candidate spots desperate areas needing progress

Laura Blackmore
10th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATER this month South Burnett residents will take to the polls to have their say on who they want to sit on the next council.

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with mayoral candidate Toni Ralph about why she is running for the top spot.

1. Why do you want to be the mayor of the SBRC?

I want to be mayor so I can bring fresh ideas and energy to work with council to make decisions that move the South Burnett into a more sustainable, progressive region.

I am able to combine private and government business experience, tertiary business studies, rural and regional economics studies as well as being a primary producer, and a policing career to be a leader who can achieve this goal.

2. If elected, what are your top three priorities?

I would develop a sales package which will showcase our region to attract desperately needed industrial investors to create employment; building an over 50’s village, and focus on recycling rubbish.

3. If you received $1 million grant to use for the region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

If I had a million dollars, I would donate it to projects that are working on preventative measures which combat mental health and crime.

The many faces of Durong resident Toni Ralph who is running for mayor in the South Burnett Regional Council election later this month. Photo: Contributed
