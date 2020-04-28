Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_GCB_NEWS_TATE_20APR20
QLD_GCB_NEWS_TATE_20APR20
Crime

Mayor makes his decision on downloading the coronavirus app

by Paul Weston
28th Apr 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAYOR Tom Tate after conducting his own research has become a fan of a new app launched by the Federal Government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Councillor Tate at a media conference yesterday admitted he had not downloaded the app and was not sure about privacy issues saying "I don't want to give up my civil liberty".

Coast LNP MPs yesterday in a joint announcement were strongly in favour, all downloading the app.

Mayor Tom Tate at Evandale, being sworn in by CEO Dale Dixon as Gold Coast Mayor for a third term. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
Mayor Tom Tate at Evandale, being sworn in by CEO Dale Dixon as Gold Coast Mayor for a third term. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Cr Tate today told The Bulletin: "After examining the detail and legislation I have now downloaded the COVIDsafe app.

"As with all decisions relating to this pandemic, I have considered my position carefully and done my research.

"I have weighed up this situation and am now satisfied that it will help battle COVID-19 without impacting my civil liberties.

"I encourage others to do their own research and make an informed decision for themselves."

Originally published as Mayor's backflip on coronavirus app

More Stories

coronavirus app privacy issues tom tate vigilante vigilante bashings vigilante hate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATED: Burnett drink and drug drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon UPDATED: Burnett drink and drug drivers named and shamed

        News Here’s an updated list of the drivers who chose to take people’s lives into their hands by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: More evidence in Burnett drug op revealed

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: More evidence in Burnett drug op revealed

        News Grandma has a history of over 30 drug offences dating back to 1988

        LEARNING FROM HOME: What if you don’t have internet?

        premium_icon LEARNING FROM HOME: What if you don’t have internet?

        News Students without internet or electronic devices will be completing their school...

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours