Mayor’s family history documented in pages of newspaper

PIECE OF HISTORY: Trevor Otto with his son, Mayor Brett Otto, hold a clipping from the South Burnett Times in 1970 when Murgon Football Club Reserve Grade won the premiership. Brett was the mascot and Trevor was a player. Photo: Laura Blackmore

MAYOR Brett Otto's appearance in the newspaper has increased since being elected into the top seat earlier this year.

However, his connection with the local media dated back decades.

As the South Burnett Times will print its last edition this Friday, June 26, Cr Otto said his family's history was embedded through out the pages of the paper.

"The conclusion of the print version of the South Burnett Times (the local rag) marks the end of an era for our region," Cr Otto said.

"The paper kicked off as the Wondai Times in 1910 and was retitled the South Burnett Times when taken over by the South Burnett Newspaper Company in 1921.

"Production facilities were moved to the current site in Haly Street in 1961.

"The paper played an important role in my life growing up in the region, particularly looking forward to the sports report coming out after the weekend's footy fixtures."

Cr Otto said his earliest memories from the Times dated back to when he was just four years old.

"I have fond memories of getting home from school in the 1970s and rushing to grab the paper to see if my name was mentioned in the junior rugby league report, despite the fact that this happened on rare occasions, the excitement of checking the paper never waned," he said.

"My first appearance in the paper was on Wednesday, September 16, 1970, with a photo of the Murgon Reserve grade team running on to the Wondai oval, led by myself, then aged three, as the team mascot for the grand final.

A clipping from the first newspaper Mayor Brett Otto was featured in back in the 1970s when he was just three years old running on the field as the mascot for Murgon Rugby League Club. Photo: Otto Family

"Murgon went on to win the match. The same publication featured the A grade clash between Nanango and Kilkivan-Goomeri, with Nanango winning the grand final by 13 points to 5.

"The article featured names such as Buddy Hunter and the Weir brothers with a record attendance and gate fees of $1260.

"The same edition reported on the Wooroolin sports with the 'one mile' race won by Bruce Perkins."

The newly election mayor said he wanted to thank the newspaper for capturing the region's historical moments.

"The South Burnett Times has made a wonderful contribution to the social fabric of our region for almost 100 years, providing our communities with their local news, sports reports and community events," he said.

"The paper will sadly be missed by many."