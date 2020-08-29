MAYOR’S PLEA: Stay vigilant, comply with new restrictions

STAY VIGILANT: South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto has warned residents to take new restrictions seriously.

STAY VIGILANT: South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto has warned residents to take new restrictions seriously.

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council Mayor Brett Otto has issued a plea for residents to comply with new COVID-19 restrictions.

From 8am Monday, the South Burnett region will enter tighter restrictions, limiting gatherings at home and outdoors to just 10 people.

Cr Otto told the South Burnett Times he supported the move to increased restrictions, labelling it the “appropriate measure to take”.

“I think they’ve found a nice balance, the new restrictions are very measured and sensible,” Cr Otto said.

⚠️ COVID-19 update for Darling Downs⚠️ ➡️ We have no new COVID-19 cases to report in our region today 👏 From 8am... Posted by Darling Downs Health on Friday, 28 August 2020

He confirmed the region had no new cases of COVID-19, but said he preferred a “safety first” approach to ensure this remained the case.

But he issued a plea to residents to take the new restrictions seriously to ensure harsher restriction weren’t needed.

“I would absolutely plea with people to comply with these restrictions,” he said.

“Do not become apathetic, do not relax. Let’s remain vigilant.”

He also stressed the need for venues with COVID Safe plans to ensure they were in compliance with health requirements, particularly around contact tracing records.

“We would expect Queensland Health and Queensland Police to increase compliance checks,” he said.

He urged any businesses who had concerns or questions to contact Queensland Health.