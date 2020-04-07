Meals delivered to help Cherbourg residents stay home

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council CEO Chatur Zala urges residents to be safe during the coronavirus crisis. (PHOTO: Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council)

RESTRICTIONS for Cherbourg residents have tightened as the council does all it can to encourage residents to stay home.

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council CEO Chatur Zala said the Local Disaster Management Group, health services and schools were working hard to help lessen the impact on the Cherbourg community.

“We’re looking at the supply of groceries, goods and medications as well as a lot of issues that come up each day,” Mr Zala said.

“We don’t need to panic-buy groceries – there will be stock.”

Every house in Cherbourg will receive a food parcel from 11am onwards today.

FareShare Brisbane will be delivering the frozen meals to the Aboriginal community.

FareShare is a charity kitchen which uses food that would otherwise go to waste, to cook free nutritious meals for people in crisis.

FareShare Brisbane will be delivering frozen meals for families in Cherbourg during the coronavirus crisis. (Photo: Contributed)

A checkpoint has been set up on Cherbourg/Murgon Rd and residents are permitted to leave for shopping and medical purposes only.

Only two people can leave the community per car, and vehicles containing more than two people will be refused access past the checkpoint unless it is for important medical reasons.

Those who leave, must be back in the community within two hours or they risk being locked out for 14 days.

“We are being asked to makes some sacrifices and change the way we live our daily lives for a period of time … to keep our Cherbourg community safer, our families, our elders and our friends,” Mr Zala said.

“Changes we make now can help fight the pandemic.

“We all need to work together to do this, that will make it easier.”

Only two people per vehicle are allowed through the checkpoint to get shopping in Murgon, or attend to medical needs. (Photo: Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council)

Cultural practices have also been disrupted by the coronavirus restrictions.

The Australian Government has ordered that no more than 10 people can be in attendance at funerals.

Even though traditional Sorry Business is important, keeping the elders and other community members healthy and safe is more important.

Families can opt to hold a smaller funeral for immediate family and a larger memorial for the community at a later date after the restrictions are lifted.

A Cherbourg coronavirus support line has been set up for residents to talk through the changes.

A Cherbourg community health social worker or psychologist will be available to talk on the phone on weekdays from 8.30am to 4.30pm on 4169 8929 or 4169 8900.

Cherbourg residents are reminded to:

- Wash their hands with soap and water to reduce germs.

-Keep a distance of 1.5 metres from others, unless in your home with family.

- Don’t mix in groups of more than two people outside the home.

- If you are over the age of 50, stay in your home as much as possible. Get your friends and family to get any essentials for you.