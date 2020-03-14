MEDIA UPDATE: Mayor delivers coronavirus safety warning

MEDIA RESPONSE: Mayor Keith Campbell delivering a media response after reports of a case of COVID-19 in the South Burnett. Photo: Laura Blackmore

MAYOR Keith Campbell has delivered a media response after a spokesman from Woolworths confirmed one of their Kingaroy employees tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said in a press release this afternoon residents should stay calm, be alert but not alarmed.

"Today the South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group met in response to the current and future impact of the coronavirus known as COVID-19," Cr Campbell said.

"The disaster management group, known as the LDMG, has moved to the official status of 'Lean Forward', to ensure that all agencies within our region work together to prepare and respond, if and when required.

"The LDMG's role in this case is to ensure that we support Queensland Health as the lead agency and make certain that a whole of government response is provided for our people and community," he said.

"The LDMG has been informed by Queensland Health that at this stage there is only one confirmed case of COVID-19, and appropriate steps have been taken to manage this case.

"I want to also confirm that at this time there have been no cases in South Burnett schools or other public facilities."

Mayor Keith Campbell during the press conference about COVID-19. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Cr Campbell said the situation was going to change, and there may be more confirmed cases within the region in the coming period.

However, he assured residents the response to these would be appropriate and led by Queensland Health with support from other government agencies and additional localised support from the LDMG as required.

"From Monday, in response to recent announcements of controls, the LDMG will meet regularly and council will be updating its website and disaster dashboard to ensure up to date information is provided, as it is provided to us.

"In response to the Australian Government's advice in regards to cancellation of non-essential public gatherings of 500 people or more, we will be publishing a register of events that are proceeding or have been cancelled.

"We will provide further details on Monday for event organisers to get in contact with us.

Cr Campbell said with current evidence showing approximately 80 per cent of people with COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms, with children from zero to 19 years least likely to be affected.

"There are some people in our community who will be at a higher level of risk and I ask that you keep in contact with these friends and family over the coming weeks to ensure their well being," Cr Campbell said.

"I want at this point in time, to call for people to remain calm in our region, we should remain 'alert, but not alarmed'.

"We as with other places across the nation, have seen an increased demand on health and food items at our supermarkets.

The national toilet paper shortage has even extended to the small country town of Kingaroy where the local Woolworths didn't have a single roll in sight. Photo: Kate McCormack

"I want to state that this is unnecessary, and that there are currently no interruptions to supply lines.

"I am calling for people to show restraint in their purchasing to ensure that all residents are able to undertake their regular shopping requirements."

As the press release came to an end, Cr Campbell said that people's right to privacy would be maintained at all times by the government and only confirmed and required information for the public interest will be provided, at a time that is provided to us by Queensland Health or other government agencies.

"We know it is absolutely inevitable that COVID-19 will continue to grow in impact in our region.

"The situation will evolve daily and our response will evolve with it.

"I ask people to show respect and remain calm to minimise the impact on our region, our people and our economy," he said.

"People should exercise diligence and judgment, and life should continue as normal as much as possible.

"I will ensure that the community remains informed regularly, and that the people of our region receive the whole of government response required."

In terms of health resources, Cr Campbell said all hospitals had increased preparedness should the current situation worsen.

Community Members who feel unwell and present symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their local hospital to arrange for testing.

Residents are urged to ring ahead, travel to the hospital via car or via the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Once there, remain in the car and alert staff by phone and they will come and collect you from the vehicle.

There is an approximate 20 hour waiting time for results.

Hospitals can be contacted direct via the numbers below:

• Kingaroy 4162 9200

• Murgon 4169 9600

• Nanango 4171 6700

• Wondai 4169 2600

• Cherbourg 4169 8800

Community members are encouraged to visit the following sites for up-to-date information and requirements:

• For the latest health advice visit: www.health.qld.gov.au

• For the latest travel and border advice visit: www.smartraveller.gov.au

• For the latest advice on economic assistance for affected industries and small business visit: www.qld.gov.au/about/industry-recovery