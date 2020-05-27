Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW FACES: Constable Jye Dawson joined the Blackbutt police crew earlier this year. (Photo: QPS)
NEW FACES: Constable Jye Dawson joined the Blackbutt police crew earlier this year. (Photo: QPS)
Local Faces

Meet Blackbutt’s new recruit on the beat

Jessica Mcgrath
27th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTABLE Jye Dawson is keen to help make the community a better place.

Blackbutt police’s newest recruit started earlier this year, becoming the fourth officer to join the small team.

Constable Dawson had been looking for a place like Blackbutt to work.

“I chose the town. I grew up in a relatively small NSW country town and always aspired to get back to something similar,” he said.

“I hope to become part of the community and leave when I have made it a better place to live than when I arrived.”

He has been impressed by the friendly nature of the Blackbutt community.

“It didn’t get named the friendliest town in 2008 for no reason, right?” Constable Dawson said.

“Everyone is willing to stop and have a chat and there is a great deal of respect, and it goes a long way.”

After completing a bachelor of criminology and criminal justice he decided to apply for the Queensland Police.

He worked at the Deception Bay and then the Redcliffe Police Station before moving to the South Burnett.

“These stations and Blackbutt are completely different and unique in their own ways,” Constable Dawson said.

“Blackbutt is unique in the fact that it is very community inclined, I look forward to taking up a role as an adopt-a-cop at one of the local schools.”

In his spare time outside the police uniform, Constable Dawson enjoys being outdoors and spending time with his mates.

“Hiking, bike riding, camping, tennis, the beach, rugby league - you name it. Go the mighty Parramatta Eels!”

blackbutt police careers queensland police service
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      PM slams coroanvirus response

      PM slams coroanvirus response
      • 27th May 2020 10:22 AM

      Top Stories

        WINDOWS CLOSED: Rubbish fire breaks out in Cherbourg

        premium_icon WINDOWS CLOSED: Rubbish fire breaks out in Cherbourg

        News Authorities have arrived to the scene.

        • 27th May 2020 10:05 AM
        New trends emerge from Burnett saleyards during virus

        premium_icon New trends emerge from Burnett saleyards during virus

        Business Burnett saleyard agents weigh in on current trends and future of Australian cattle...

        • 27th May 2020 10:00 AM
        Brad remembered as a ‘colourful character’

        premium_icon Brad remembered as a ‘colourful character’

        Local Faces ’He always had a yarn to spin, and a unique sense of humour.'

        Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        premium_icon Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        Business A “stressed” Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced business leaders