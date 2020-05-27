Meet Blackbutt’s new recruit on the beat

NEW FACES: Constable Jye Dawson joined the Blackbutt police crew earlier this year. (Photo: QPS)

CONSTABLE Jye Dawson is keen to help make the community a better place.

Blackbutt police’s newest recruit started earlier this year, becoming the fourth officer to join the small team.

Constable Dawson had been looking for a place like Blackbutt to work.

“I chose the town. I grew up in a relatively small NSW country town and always aspired to get back to something similar,” he said.

“I hope to become part of the community and leave when I have made it a better place to live than when I arrived.”

He has been impressed by the friendly nature of the Blackbutt community.

“It didn’t get named the friendliest town in 2008 for no reason, right?” Constable Dawson said.

“Everyone is willing to stop and have a chat and there is a great deal of respect, and it goes a long way.”

After completing a bachelor of criminology and criminal justice he decided to apply for the Queensland Police.

He worked at the Deception Bay and then the Redcliffe Police Station before moving to the South Burnett.

“These stations and Blackbutt are completely different and unique in their own ways,” Constable Dawson said.

“Blackbutt is unique in the fact that it is very community inclined, I look forward to taking up a role as an adopt-a-cop at one of the local schools.”

In his spare time outside the police uniform, Constable Dawson enjoys being outdoors and spending time with his mates.

“Hiking, bike riding, camping, tennis, the beach, rugby league - you name it. Go the mighty Parramatta Eels!”