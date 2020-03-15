Menu
Kingaroy's new midwife Kym Neal. Photo: Darling Downs Health
MEET KYM: ‘It’s never too late for a career change’

Madeline Grace
15th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
THE WORLD Health Organisation has designated 2020 as the year of the nurse and widwife, in recognition of the contributions they make to the community as well as the risks associated with nursing shortages.

In honour of this the South Burnett Times has been making an effort to feature and profile as many local nurses and midwives in our papers and online as possible.

This edition we have profiled a midwife working hard at the Kingaroy Hospital, delivering your babies.

Meet Kym Neal, a new midwife at the Kingaroy Hospital.

The same year Kim turned 50, she enrolled into university to study to become a midwife.

“I have always been interested in being a midwife,” Ms Neal said.

“I had an empty nest and decided, why not!”

Ms Neal said the career change from a teacher aide to a midwife was challenging, but very rewarding.

“I love helping women and making connections with the women who come to Kingaroy to birth,” Ms Neal said.

“One minute they are pregnant, and suddenly they have a baby, a new family.

“It’s a beautiful moment to be a part of.”

Ms Neal had some advice for others looking at making a career change.

“It will be tough, but it is worth it.”

