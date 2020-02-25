Meet the cadet packing his bags and heading to Kapooka

Cadet Under Officer Michael Malone and cadet Lily Rose at the Wondai Cadets open day on Sunday.

Cadet Under Officer Michael Malone and cadet Lily Rose at the Wondai Cadets open day on Sunday.

SELF-CONFIDENCE, resilience and lifelong friendships are just three of the things in abundance when you step foot inside the 135 Army Cadet Unit base in Wondai.

An institution within the South Burnett region now for well over two decades, Cadets is an excellent way for young people to learn more about themselves and gain skills they can use in future careers, according to Cadet Under Officer Michael Malone and cadet Lily Rose who have both been attending cadets for several years.

“Cadets has given me the ability to speak confidently in front of a room of people and become a stronger leader,” Mr Malone, 18, said.

School captain of Murgon State High School last year, Mr Malone is excited to announce he will be continuing his cadets journey, having been recently accepted into the army and will be leaving for Kapooka in April.

Lily, 14, also has aspirations to join the army after completing her studies and says Cadets has played a major role in boosting her self-confidence.

“When you learn a new radio or first-aid it feels great because I know I’ve accomplished something I probably never imagined I would have. Cadets has given me a lot of knowledge and opportunities I’m grateful for.”

The 135 Army Cadet Unit from Wondai at their open day on Sunday, February 23, 2020.



The Wondai Cadet unit was eager to share knowledge and skills with more young people within the region at the their open day held over the weekend.

“Open days allow newcomers to come and see exactly what Cadets is like,” executive officer Lynda Jones said.

“The organisation has become much more diverse with cadet units like Wondai’s able to adapt their program to include children and teenagers with a wide range of physical and learning disabilities.

“We have cadets from all backgrounds and abilities and it’s great to see all of our cadets grow in confidence through their time here with us.”