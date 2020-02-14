Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW CANDIDATE: The many faces of Durong resident Toni Ralph who has announced her candidacy for mayor in 2020. Photo: Contributed
NEW CANDIDATE: The many faces of Durong resident Toni Ralph who has announced her candidacy for mayor in 2020. Photo: Contributed
Council News

Meet the latest woman to run for mayor in 2020

Laura Blackmore
14th Feb 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH just over month to go until the local government election, a fourth candidate has put their hand up to run for Mayor.

For more than 20 years Durong resident Toni Ralph has made the South Burnett her home through having built a rapport with many businesses, and town and country residents.

Along with her husband Tony, they ran the Shoppingworld Butchery at Kingaroy for 17 years.

Now, she said, she aimed to use her extensive knowledge and understanding of issues in the region in another role.

"If elected as mayor, my goal is to put into action the "on paper" plans that have been talked about by the current council over and over for several years - water, roads, rubbish, tourism, and economic diversity," Mrs Ralph said.

"Further to this, I want to work with council to develop major strategies to develop an over 50s village, better control of feral animals, namely pigs and dogs, and use our TAFE college to support the agricultural and aviation industries.

"I also aim to enable road trains to access the South Burnett and create better communication between our health services."

Mrs Ralph has a tertiary education in business and for the past 12 months she has been studying rural and regional economics.

In her career she has worked for and with the state government, owned and operated small businesses that employed people, and now with her husband, they have gone from part-time to full-time primary producers.

 

Toni Ralph has called the South Burnett home for more than 20 years. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Toni Ralph has called the South Burnett home for more than 20 years. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Looking forward to the future, Mrs Ralph said if she was elected mayor, securing water would be a huge priority.

"Council continually acknowledges that water security is key to our regional growth," Mrs Ralph said.

"So far all we've seen is study after study about how water accessibility can be improved.

"We should already be harvesting the head-waters from the Bunyas, the Stuart and the Boyne rivers by having weirs in place.

"Now we have no choice but to wait until the current feasibility study is complete.

"I will not support another study. I will action the results of this one."

She said the region had the capacity to create a diverse economic sphere and she wanted to be a driving force behind that.

"We have the essentials of "affordability and liveability" to support workers and their families," Mrs Ralph said.

"As mayor I will capitalise on the way in which our region has been built on resilience and 'just-get-on-with-it' business and community people.

"Together we can build a region that is economically sound, where families maintain their sense of community, and where they feel safe."

The other three nominees to run for the top position are current mayor Keith Campbell, Brett Otto and Abigail Andersson.

More Stories

Show More
2020 south burnett election mayoral candidate south burnett mayoral candidate south burnett regional council south burnett regional council 2020 election toni ralph
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The secrets to 50 years of marriage

        premium_icon REVEALED: The secrets to 50 years of marriage

        News Bev and Jeff O’Shannessy have just celebrated 50 years of marriage in Wondai.

        Pastor reveals how he nearly married his sister-in-law

        premium_icon Pastor reveals how he nearly married his sister-in-law

        Local Faces “There was a moment of silence and then small bursts of laughter."

        OPINION: How to overcome your obstacles

        OPINION: How to overcome your obstacles

        News We are so often the maker of our own obstacles, so if we put them there by choice...

        • 14th Feb 2020 10:24 AM
        Accused law graduate receives praise for grades in court

        premium_icon Accused law graduate receives praise for grades in court

        Crime The law grad defended herself before Magistrate Terry Duroux