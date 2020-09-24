Meet the local heroes keeping South Burnett children safe
THE SOUTH Burnett is full of local heroes working tirelessly to make our communities safer. While most of the heavy lifting in the realm of child protection happens behind closed doors, Child Protection Week gives us an opportunity to take our hats off to those who give their time and an unfathomable amount of emotional energy to bettering the lives of our most vulnerable.
HERE is the full list of winners and nominees for the South Burnett Child Protection Week Awards 2020.
Joy Kite Award: Senior Constable Sam Giles
Nominations for Joy Kite Award:
Tracey Howell, Child Safety Officer, SB CSSC
Kirsty Cauley, Uniting Care.
Jacqui Grosskopf, SB CTC
Julie Blundell, SB CTC
Lisa O’Leary, Kingaroy Police
Trudy McDonald, AODS, Kingaroy
Leadership Award Winner: Melissa Venn, Manager, South Burnett Child Safety Service Centre (SB CSSC).
Description: The South Burnett Child Protection Leadership Award is a perpetual trophy given in recognition of someone who has displayed leadership beyond their own specific service or role, which advances the capacity of our community to protect children and support families.
Nominations for Leadership Award:
Michael Sanford, Bunyarra Counselling and Mediation
Tyler Champney, Acting Team Leader, SB CSSC
Deborah Emery, SB CTC
Brenda Brown, Team Leader Partners In Foster Care, SB CTC
Jessica Brown, Team Leader SB CSSC
Erin Jeffs, Centacare Kingaroy
Jillian Potter, Child Protection Liaison Officer, SB Allied Health.
Rookie of the Year: Tied this year were:
Amal Shehzad, Child Safety Officer, SB CSSC
Faith Bennett, Child Safety Officer, SB CSSC
Description: The Rookie of the Year perpetual trophy is awarded to a person who has begun work in the child protection/family support sector in the South Burnett within the preceding year and who has demonstrated the values and attitudes we all like to see in the South Burnett - respect for children and families, good practice, collaboration, creativity, and commitment.
Nominations for Rookie:
Liz Lowther, SB CTC
Tilley Prouse, SB CTC
Recognition Awards:
Kirsten Firman, Manager Youth and Family Services, SB CTC.
Goodstart Early Learning Centre Kingaroy
Cherbourg State School
Angie Fisher, Support Worker, Partners In Foster Care, SB CTC.
Jodi Fisher, Child Safety Officer, SB CSSC
Margie Duff, Foster Carer
Rebecca Zischke, Guidance Officer, Kingaroy State High School
Collaboration Awards:
Kingaroy CPIU
Murgon CPIU
South Burnett Child Safety Assessment Team, SB CSSC
CTC Youth Connections Team Murgon