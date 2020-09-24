Meet the local heroes keeping South Burnett children safe

Here are some of the local heroes working to keep South Burnett children safe. Photo: Kimberly Francis/Holly Cormack.

THE SOUTH Burnett is full of local heroes working tirelessly to make our communities safer. While most of the heavy lifting in the realm of child protection happens behind closed doors, Child Protection Week gives us an opportunity to take our hats off to those who give their time and an unfathomable amount of emotional energy to bettering the lives of our most vulnerable.

HERE is the full list of winners and nominees for the South Burnett Child Protection Week Awards 2020.



Joy Kite Award: Senior Constable Sam Giles

Nominations for Joy Kite Award:

Tracey Howell, Child Safety Officer, SB CSSC

Kirsty Cauley, Uniting Care.

Jacqui Grosskopf, SB CTC

Julie Blundell, SB CTC

Lisa O’Leary, Kingaroy Police

Trudy McDonald, AODS, Kingaroy

Manager for child safety Melissa Venn, Senior Sergeant David Tierney, Detective Senior Constable Lisa O'Leary, Senior Constable Sam Giles, and Support Worker Kimberly Francis. Photo: Holly Cormack

Leadership Award Winner: Melissa Venn, Manager, South Burnett Child Safety Service Centre (SB CSSC).

Description: The South Burnett Child Protection Leadership Award is a perpetual trophy given in recognition of someone who has displayed leadership beyond their own specific service or role, which advances the capacity of our community to protect children and support families.

Melissa Venn from South Burnett Child Safety received the Leadership Award. Photo/Kimberley Francis

Nominations for Leadership Award:

Michael Sanford, Bunyarra Counselling and Mediation

Tyler Champney, Acting Team Leader, SB CSSC

Deborah Emery, SB CTC

Brenda Brown, Team Leader Partners In Foster Care, SB CTC

Jessica Brown, Team Leader SB CSSC

Erin Jeffs, Centacare Kingaroy

Jillian Potter, Child Protection Liaison Officer, SB Allied Health.

Rookie of the Year: Tied this year were:

Amal Shehzad, Child Safety Officer, SB CSSC

Amal Shehzad, Child Safety Officer at South Burnett CSSC. Photo/Kimberley Francis

Faith Bennett, Child Safety Officer, SB CSSC

Faith Bennett, Child Safety Officer at South Burnett CSSC. Photo/Kimberley Francis

Description: The Rookie of the Year perpetual trophy is awarded to a person who has begun work in the child protection/family support sector in the South Burnett within the preceding year and who has demonstrated the values and attitudes we all like to see in the South Burnett - respect for children and families, good practice, collaboration, creativity, and commitment.

Nominations for Rookie:

Liz Lowther, SB CTC

Tilley Prouse, SB CTC

Recognition Awards:

Kirsten Firman, Manager Youth and Family Services, SB CTC.

Goodstart Early Learning Centre Kingaroy

Cherbourg State School

Angie Fisher, Support Worker, Partners In Foster Care, SB CTC.

Jodi Fisher, Child Safety Officer, SB CSSC

Margie Duff, Foster Carer

Rebecca Zischke, Guidance Officer, Kingaroy State High School

Foster Carer Margie Duff, Support Worker Angie Fisher, and Brenda Brown from South Burnett CTC. Photo/Kimberley Francis

Collaboration Awards:

Kingaroy CPIU

Murgon CPIU

South Burnett Child Safety Assessment Team, SB CSSC

CTC Youth Connections Team Murgon