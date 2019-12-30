Meet the man behind Kingaroy’s greenest stretch of grass

WITH under 300mm of rain in 2019 Scott Brownrigg has battled the elements keeping one of the South Burnett’s premier golf courses shining.

The Kingaroy Golf Club is showing no signs of drought after a tough year with minimal rain and persistent high winds.

The Kingaroy Golf Club (PHOTO: Tristan Evert)

Keeping the course green has been a massive challenge for Brownrigg, who said that of his five years at the club, this year had been the lowest in terms of rainfall.

“It’s been a shocker of a year, we’ve received about 150mm of rain and with consistent high winds it has been very hard to spray,” Brownrigg said.

“Daily operations vary quite a bit depending on weather, however we basically cut every day through summer, cut the greens a couple days a week and fairways once or twice a week.

“We also spray fertilisers, insecticides and fungicides on Mondays and Tuesdays.”

Kingaroy golf course showing no signs of drought (PHOTO: Tristan Evert)

Brownrigg has been in the industry for roughly 23 years and has travelled all over Australia before settling down in Queensland.

“I am originally from Geraldton in Western Australia and have been groundskeeping for about 23 years,” Brownrigg said.

“I travelled through Queensland and liked Kingaroy, so I decided to stay,” he said.

Hole 4 looking as green as ever (PHOTO: Tristan Evert)

The course is in great shape and Brownrigg is rolling out a new irrigation system that will ensure its longevity.

“We are currently installing a new irrigation system around the greens, increasing the sprinklers that will even the pressure around the green,” Brownrigg said.

“We have an irrigation system that covers majority of the course as well as sprinklers all over.

“Unfortunately, the course is pretty flat so that is something I am really trying to improve.”

The Kingaroy Golf Club has a membership special allowing people to join for the year for as little as $200.