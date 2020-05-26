MEET THE MAYOR: Have a burning question for new leader?

OUT AND ABOUT: Mayor Brett Otto is going to be a busy man over the coming months as he plans to host eight meet and greets across the region. Photo: File

OUT AND ABOUT: Mayor Brett Otto is going to be a busy man over the coming months as he plans to host eight meet and greets across the region. Photo: File

DURING his six-month campaign for the mayoral position, Brett Otto made a number of promises to the South Burnett community.

One of them was to host bimonthly meetings across the region to connect with residents and listen to the biggest concerns they were facing.

He originally announced the meetings would run from 12-8pm and said councillors would be welcome to join him on the road.

The mayor has since revised the plan and released the dates for his first round of community meetings, to be held throughout the months of June and July.

READ MORE:

New mayor's list of promises to the South Burnett

Mayor changes his plans as region adapts to 'new world'

Council reveals $6M 'Battleplan' for life after virus

Cr Otto will be hosting Have a chat with the Mayor meet and greets on an eight-week rotation from 7-10am, less than half the length of sessions he initially pledged.

Appointments will not be necessary as he makes his way around to eight different locations.

Cr Otto will be visiting these places on the following days:

- Monday, June 1 at Jacaranda Tearooms, Proston

- Monday, June 8 at The Coffee Bar, Murgon

- Monday, June 15 at Dan's Diner, Wondai

- Monday, June 22 at Muffin Break. Kingaroy Shoppingworld

- Monday, June 29 at Nanango Country Bakehouse and Cafe, Nanango

- Monday, July 6 at Bunya Nut cafe, Blackbutt

- Monday, July 13 at Maidenwell Trading Post

- Monday, July 22 at Kumbia Service Station Cafe, Kumbia.

"I welcome everyone to come along to have a chat," Cr Otto said.

"This is a great opportunity for residents to discuss with me their needs and views on how our region should move forward."

Cr Otto said the Have a chat with the Mayor tour was subject to coronavirus restrictions and encouraged residents to follow Queensland Health's guidelines when considering attendance.