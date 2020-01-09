Meet the mum shaking up region’s dining scene

Tom Martin and Coco's Tapa Bar owner Courtney Langer sit down to enjoy a cheese platter and frozen mango mocktail inside the South Burnett's grooviest new dining experience in Nanango.

Tom Martin and Courtney Langer inside Cocos Tapas Bar in Nanango.

IT'S Friday afternoon, you've just knocked off work and you're dying for a catch-up with your nearest and dearest around a cheese platter and some tasty tapas. Now you can enjoy these metropolitan delights from the comfort of the South Burnett right here in Nanango with Courtney Langer's highly anticipated new business, Cocos Tapas Bar, officially opening its doors on New Year's Eve with a sell-out success. "We were fully booked and the place was buzzing which was such a great feeling after the last couple of months," Miss Langer said. "We've had our fair share of teething issues and set-backs along the way but I am over the moon to finally see my vision coming to life and the customers really enjoying their experience here at Cocos."

Miss Langer said the road to opening the restaurant-come-social escape specialising in small, super tasty share plates had been anything but smooth.

"We had a lot of speed bumps to overcome that we hadn't accounted for, including a $2000 fee just to apply for a plumbing application and some major renovation adjustments which nearly pushed me to just throw in the towel altogether," she said.

"But we've hung in there and had a super successful first week with two sell-out evenings so I know this is something the region wants and I'm proud of where we are now."

The Sunshine Coast native decided a country change was in the best interests of her young family and moved to Nanango one year ago.

She hasn't looked back since.

"We live on eight acres just out of town and my three boys just love life here," Miss Langer said.

"The only thing I felt the town was missing was a chill place for friends and family to catch up and hang out over some food and drinks.

"I really wanted Cocos to be a fun and beautiful place groups of all sizes and dynamics could come and unwind and relax.

"I'm a very social person and I love to feed my friends and entertain, so the vision for Cocos is very close to my heart."

Digging in to some tasty treats at Cocos Tapas Bar in Nanango.

The daughter of rugby league legend Allen "Alfie" Langer and Janine Langer, the former head chef of the couple's Caloundra beachfront restaurant, Alfie's Mooo Char and Bar, admits she's got some big culinary shoes to fill.

"Watching and learning from Mum is definitely where I developed my love of cooking and entertaining," Miss Langer said.

"They (her parents) haven't been able to come up and see Cocos yet, but they should be coming for a visit in the next couple of weeks so it will be interesting to see what they think of the place.

"Mum will definitely have some feedback."

While the menu might not be as extensive as some country pub's weekday special boards, Miss Langer is proud to reveal the majority of food and beverages on offer are homemade using as much locally sourced produce as possible.

Cocos Tapas Bar in Nanango held its official opening last week to the delight of South Burnett foodies.

"I wanted to keep costs low and the menu simple and delicious," she said.

"Some customers come in and they are a little apprehensive about the whole idea of tapas at first, but one they've tried a couple of plates everyone leaves full and happy.

"Nanango has been extremely supportive of my venture and we've been receiving loads of positive feedback which has been wonderful, it's good to know there are lots of locals out there who want a space like Cocos.

There's even a place for the little rascals to relax and unwind while mum and dad catch up with friends.

"There were times I doubted myself and wondered whether the town was ready for a bit of change but I think people are really enjoying the atmosphere and point of difference."

The former Caloundra beautician and business woman said she had loads of plans for the tapas bar throughout 2020.

"Right now our opening hours are kind of varying between 10am-6pm or 7pm depending on how busy we are, but we are more than happy to stay open longer for special bookings and parties," she said.

"We've already taken a number of bookings for functions and events, with the next several months looking quite busy already.

Some of the delicious fresh food on offer at Cocos Tapas Bar in Nanango.

"Because we're BYO, it's the perfect place to have birthday parties, hens nights or just a catch-up with friends after work, all you have to do is bring your favourite beverages and let us do the rest."

Cocos Tapas Bar on Drayton St in Nanango is open Monday to Friday from 10am-6pm and Saturdays 9am-noon, and later upon special request.

To stay up to date with everything Cocos, follow them on Facebook.