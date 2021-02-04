Meet the Murgon cop breaking down the cultural divide

Since 2018, Rene Bond has been an integral part of reducing youth crime across the region through her work with the Police Citizens Youth Club in Murgon.

Originally from Mildura in Victoria, Mrs Bond is currently a Sergeant Youth Club Manager for the Police Citizens Youth Club in Murgon and belongs to the Yorta Yorta people on her mother‘s side and the Dja Dja Wurrung on her grandmother’s side.

Formerly employed as a PCYC Indigenous Sport and Recreation Officer in 2011, Mrs Bond said the idea of being back in a PCYC after so many years did not cross her mind.

“Having said that, I truly enjoy the community engagement, the youth development and the crime prevention space,” she said.

“Working with Government and non-Government agencies, planning and managing events and programs, and especially experiencing the positive changes in people’s lives is what makes it so rewarding.

“My greatest achievement in this space so far would be our Saturday evening crime prevention events, since its inception we have seen youth crime in our area drop dramatically and most of all the understanding the local Indigenous communities struggles has changed the perspectives of the local wider community.”

Mrs Bond said the program has been so successful you can now walk down the street and see business owners greeting the local youth by name, this rapport is invaluable to the youth and their feelings of connectedness and acceptance within their local community.

“My best piece of advice to assist in breaking down the cultural divide is, understanding. People will reject what they don’t understand, people will be defensive about change if they don’t understand it,” she said.

“When you are willing and open to understand someone else’s perspective every aspect of your interactions and your reactions grow. The best way to achieve understanding is through the sharing of knowledge and the active engagement in expanding your own knowledge.”

As an Indigenous Sport and Recreation Officer in 2011, it was Mrs Bonds role to create and build opportunities for the local Indigenous youth through sport.

In this role she had the opportunity to work alongside many Australian sporting representatives and Indigenous legends.

She was the secretary for the South West Indigenous Network, which provided small grants for youth to participate in local and regional sporting events.

She was also the secretary of the local Basketball association all while running her own personal training business.

Later that year she joined the Queensland Police Service.

Mrs Bond said her greatest achievement during that period was writing the Billy Lids Indigenous play group program, which secured $90,000 worth of funds to support Indigenous parents and their young children across the south west region.

“In April 2012, I received the call. I had 30 days to make my arrangements, find a new home, find new schools for my two daughters and move over 300km to attend the Police Academy,” she said.

“It certainly was a whirlwind. I can honestly say I loved every minute of the Academy; however, I do not wish to do it again.

“I was lucky enough to begin my police career smack bang in the middle of Logan. I learn best under pressure and this environment was perfect.

“I attended the widest range of policing incidents here than any other region I was stationed. I can honestly say Logan station was my favourite and the camaraderie was one of the best I have ever experienced, there is a lot to be said for great leadership.

“In 2014 I had my third child and in 2015 I moved to Goodna station. In 2018 I transferred to Murgon station as a newly appointed Senior Constable and within six months I was acting Sergeant of the PCYC South Burnett, and Sergeant just a few short months later.”