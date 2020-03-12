Menu
Dirtgirlworld creators have revealed who will continue the role of Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy.
Meet the new faces of Dirtgirlworld

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
DIRTGIRLWORLD creators Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace revealed their new Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy.

The pair made the announcement on the dirtgirlworld Facebook page early Saturday morning.

"We took our time and with great love and respect we found our next dirtgirl and scrapboy," the post said.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Rhea Robertson and Benjamin Hambley to the dirtgirlworld family."

According to the post, over 400 people auditioned before Robertson and Hambley, both performers at Warner Bros. Movie World, were offered the roles.

"dirtgirl and scrapboy haven't left the building, they are being energised by two new souls," the post continued.

"There will be some baby steps but you know that you can trust us to have picked two incredible people to keep dirtgirlworld alive and to grow it and build it and help it flourish at a time more than ever, that we need to look for solutions together and tap into the collective hope for a bright future for children now and to come."

