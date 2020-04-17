Meet the new South Burnett Regional Council

IT'S OFFICIAL: Here's a look at the people elected by South Burnett residents to represent them for the next four years on council. Photo: File

IT'S OFFICIAL: Here's a look at the people elected by South Burnett residents to represent them for the next four years on council. Photo: File

THE South Burnett Regional Council has undergone a huge shake-up after ECQ announced the results from the the local government election held on March 28.

Residents have voted in a new mayor plus come fresh faces to guide them through the next four years, playing an integral role in key decision making for the region.

Here's a summary of the elected candidates and what they told the South Burnett Times before the election would be their biggest priorities over the next council term.

Mayor - Brett Otto

It took ECQ more than two weeks to decide the outcome for the mayoral position of the South Burnett Regional Council.

Businessman Brett Otto and incumbent mayor Keith Campbell became the front runners ahead of passionate community advocate Abigail Andersson and primary producer Toni Ralph after voting closed.

However, the vote count leaned towards Otto (39.75%) with Campbell (36.61%) conceding defeat before ECQ declared a successful candidate.

Now, Otto is set to head up the table as the next mayor of the South Burnett.

Before the election he said he had a number of key priorities he would be working on if voted into the top role.

"I want to open up council to greater community input and accountability at a time when people across our towns feel disconnected from their council," Cr Otto said.

"I will also use my skills as an accountant to get the budget in order, provide greater financial transparency and work towards providing some rates relief.

"I aim to re-assign funding to the outdoor works programs such as roads and parks and extending essential services such as libraries, pools and dumps in our small towns."

Read more about his promises to the community here.

Mayor Brett Otto, Jane Erkens, and Gloria Kirkness. Photo: Madeline Grace

Division 1 - Roz Frohloff

Roz Frohloff headed into the election unopposed.

"The past four years has been a challenge, yet a fulfilling experience," Cr Frohloff said.

"I have enjoyed my time serving my community and believe that one term is not enough time to get deep in the nity gritty.

"As a community we have made some great progress and I would love to continue to represent the people of Nanango and surrounds.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the constituents of Division 1," she said.

"Being re-elected as your local councillor unopposed is such a honour and privilege."

Looking head, she said water security, roads and continuing to work with the community and making the beautiful region a place that everyone would be proud of were her biggest prorities.

Nathan McNamara, Roz Frohloff and Nick Frohloff at the Firies Day Out 2019.

Division 2 - Gavin 'Spud' Jones

Incumbent councillor Gavin 'Spud' Jones was also unopposed leading into the 2020 election.

He told the South Burnett Times before the election there were a number of issues that needed to be addressed in the next council term.

"I will work with my division to represent them, but work my fellow councillors, the chief executive officer and staff with the aim of producing results that benefit the whole of the South Burnett," Spud said.

"All councillors are required to take a whole of region approach in their decisions.

"Ensure that the road maintenance program that's been started is continued until we get the gravel roads into a much better state of repair," he said.

"I've been the Roads Portfolio holder and would like to continue in this role as I have a very good understanding of roads throughout the region."

He also wanted to ensure all rate payers understood the impacts on rates when the Valuer General's Department alter the unimproved value of property.

Councillor Gavin Jones addressing the assembly ahead of the new tuck shop opening in March 2020. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Division 3 - Danita Potter

Before the election, it was looking like incumbent councillor Danita Potter would be unopposed.

However, after a last minute announcement by community advocate Rhonda Trivett she said she would run against her.

Cr Potter was re-elected as the councillor for Division 3 after beating Ms Trivett by a siginifcant margin, receiving 75.75 per cent of the votes.

Prior to the election, Cr Potter said she had a few pressing issues that needed to be addressed in the next council term.

"Water, rates and recycling are some of the main issues I feel need to be looked at," Cr Potter said.

"Keith (former mayor Keith Campbell) is already working hard on the water issue and we really need to keep the ball rolling, without water there is no life.

"Recycling is another issue I would really love to see discussed, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in this space.

"But really you cannot just say three as it is all important and it's all linked."

Councillor Danita Potter and Loretta Johnson at the Kingaroy Ambulance Committee 100 years celebration. Photo: Madeline Grace.

Division 4 - Kirstie Schumacher

Incumbent councillor Terry Fleischfresser had to hand over the baton to newcomer Kirstie Schumacher after not retaining his seat on council.

After the voting closed on March 28, early figures showed as 20 per cent that Cr Schumacher had received a large quantity of the votes.

Cr Schumacher was able to secure 70.25 per cent of votes to Fleischfresser's 29.75 per cent.

The newly appointed councillor said she hope to use her previous knowledge in government to drive the reigon forward.

"I've worked in local government, social services, retail and the corporate world and I understand what's happening across the region.

"My experience in problem-solving roles across diverse issues and working with people from diverse backgrounds and industries means I have the skills to drive innovative change.

"Building a plan for Kingaroy and our region by working with council and our community to prioritise what's important to us and making sure every dollar is spent wisely.

"I would drive a new discussion that spans the three key areas of affordability and liveability, sustainability and opportunities for growth."

Marie Cohn, Margy Power with councillor Kirstie Schumacher and Michelle Clancy at the Kumbia Races, November 2019. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Division 5 - Kathy Duff

For the first time since the amalgamation of council's in 2008, Kathy Duff had some competition in the race to secure her seat on council.

On the last day the ECQ were accepting candidate nominations, Murgon resident Colleen Bird put her hand up to run against the 'Lady in Pink.'

Cr Duff was the successful candidate as she received 85.23 percent to Bird's 14.77 per cent.

Before the election, she said she had a number of top priorities to tackle over the next four years.

"I will be looking at a major project in Murgon to replace the loss of around 350 jobs when the meat works closed and become an advocate for projects to provide water security," she said.

"I would also improve our roads and infrastructure to encourage development so we can build a bigger rate base and keep rates down."

Cr Duff was the Deputy Mayor from 2016-2020 along side former Mayor Keith Campbell.

The council will decided on the future of this role at their first meeting this coming Monday, April 20.

Committee members Lyn Manthey, Helen Roth, Carmel Parnell, Anita Blanch, Helen Charity and Sara Hall with Divison 5 councillor Kathy Duff and Brent Reeman at the hand over of $10,000 cheque to the Proston Village Community Group in November, 2019. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Division 6 - Scott 'Hook' Henschen

In what was arguably one of, if not, the closest race in this council election, Scott 'Hook' Henschen managed to beat the incumbent councillor Ros Heit by just four votes.

Hook said on Thursday, April 8 he was trailing behind Ros, 1522 to 1516 in her favour.

Yet, on Easter Monday the ECQ did a second vote count in front of himself and Heit's husband, which showed he had actually received 1522 to Heit's 1518.

The third generational farmer from Ironpot originally announced he would run for the seat on January, 15,

He said leading up to the election that he was determined to bring about change that reflected the the whole community of Divison 6.

"There's the core issues of government, including roads, rates and rubbish but it has to be team work, common sense and communication," Hook said.

"But, for Division 6, I would add water, health, financial management, fire management, feral animal management.

"Plus I would be demanding a greater share of federal and state funding for community infrastructure grants for mobile phone black spots, sports, health, the arts and the environment.

Newly appointed councillor Scott 'Hook' Henschen at the Ironpot Reef and Beef Extravaganza on Saturday February 15, 2020. Photo: Jessica McGrath

The first South Burnett Regional Council meeting for this term will be held on Monday, April 20 at the Kingaroy Council Chambers.

Council will be livestreaming the meeting to abide by the current laws in relation to COVID-19.