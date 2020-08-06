Meet the next gen of South Burnett health professionals

STUDENTS from Kingaroy, Nanango and Murgon spent a day gaining valuable insight into the lives of regional health professionals through the Aspire2Health program.

The program aims to give year 10 students who are interested in medicine, nursing or allied health a full immersion into regional and rural healthcare.

The students participated in clinical skills stations on plastering, suturing, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and various allied health skills.

Students working through a CPR scenario at the Kingaroy Hospital. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Gorgie Plowman from Kingaroy State High School said she wants to become a surgeon or a nurse.

"Working in the health industry gives you an opportunity to change people's lives," Ms Plowman said.

"As a health professional I would have the chance to help people and today really gave me an insight into how to get where I want to be.

"When my grandpa needed medical treatment the nurses were so nice to him and I saw that as an opportunity to help people in need."

The day started with an injury simulation where the students and paramedics had to treat a man who had fallen off a horse, broken his leg and had a concussion.

Abby Perrett from St Mary's Catholic College said they did a range of different workshops throughout the day.

"We got to speak to different health professionals and get an insight into their day to day lives, which was really interesting," Ms Perrett said.

"A career in the health industry is something that has only come to mind in the last few years and I got explore some of those pathways today.

"I am thinking about getting into nursing as I really like the idea of being able to help people who come to the hospital, making it a better experience for them."

Abby Perrett from St Mary’s with Gorgie Plowman at the Kingaroy Hospital. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The students also spent time with Allied Health professionals and learnt about the different subjects that will get them into their desired fields.

Makenzie Gerber said the sessions were highly beneficial.

"I am a passionate netballer and have always been very interested in the recovery of the body so this was a great opportunity to speak to a physiotherapist about the industry," Ms Gerber said.

"I got to ask a lot of questions about what she did and how she got to where she is so it was a real eye opener into the industry."

Tanya Bridges from Murgon State High School said it was good to learn from paramedics what they would do in a real situation.

"I liked how we spoke to paramedics about their daily jobs and what different scenarios would be like," Ms Bridges said.

"I want to become a midwife after school so it was good talking to some of the people in the hospital about what they thought would benefit me to get into that career."