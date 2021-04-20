Meet the team passionate about bringing you local news

For more than 110 years, the South Burnett Times and our sister publication the Central & North Burnett Times have covered this region with passion and pride because we‘re locals and we live here.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Times finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

What won‘t change is our passion for local news.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of the Burnett.

We work for you, and that won‘t change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at southburnetttimes.com.au & centralnorthburnetttimes.com.au) will be run locally.

We still have the same number of journalists.

Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local councils, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Burnett.

Our young staff have a passion for informing their readers.

South, Central & North Burnett Times editor Dominic Elsome

Editor Dominic Elsome has been leading the team since 2020, after moving to the region from the Lockyer Valley.

Dominic started his career as a cadet at the Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley Star in 2018, before taking on the role of Deputy Editor at the Star.

He has also won several awards for his photography.

Dominic has significant experience covering local councils and politics and assists in covering the regions courts and breaking news.

South Burnett Times journalist Holly Cormack. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Holly Cormack is a journalist at the South Burnett Times and Central & North Burnett Times, covering crime, courts and business news as well as general and breaking news.

She started her career as the weekend reporter with the Northern Star in Byron Bay before moving to the Burnett last year.

She also holds a Master‘s Degree in International Studies from Sydney University and has competed at a national level in long distance running.

Our team remains on the ground and are excited to continue to bring you the best news from the region – just in a new and exciting home.