Meet the Queensland mum taking the internet by storm

A Townsville mum has transformed herself into an Instagram and YouTube influencer, spending the past decade building an online empire.

Ange Gangemi is living her best life with her two sons at Wulguru while creatively expressing herself to her loyal followers around the world.

Ms Gangemi initially built a following of 87,000 on Instagram as a fitness guru over four years but in 2017 briefly retired from the social media platform after the death of her grandfather.

Since rejoining Instagram in 2018, Ms Gangemi has amassed 31,000 followers on her account angegangemi, changing her direction from fitness to modelling.

"I believe what you put out is what you get back and I put a lot of time and effort into my followers and I send them a lot of love and happiness back," she said.

"I appreciate them because I know without them I wouldn't be getting anywhere."

The 33-year-old said she had dedicated her Instagram account to affirmations and giving her followers what they wanted.

"People say they love my positivity and sometimes I want to know what my followers want from me and a lot of them say 'just be yourself'," she said.

"Sometimes I put a photo up and I get messages saying, 'that is exactly what I needed to start my day' or 'I was having the worst day until I saw this'."

Ms Gangemi has two Instagram collaborations with Escape Swimwear and Zaful Swimwear and will soon be partnering with streetwear company Blackstone.

Last Christmas she was introduced to the American artists' and creators' subscription platform Patreon.

She currently has 230 subscribers who provide a monthly income for her exclusive "behind the scenes" content and uncensored photography.

