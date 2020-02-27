Meet your 2020 Nanango school leaders

NEW LEADERS: Indigenous Leader Emily Gullen, Vice Captain Chloe Chudleigh, School Captains Taylah Kidman and James Packer, Vice Captain Kirsten O'Conner, and Council President Kayla Mathews Picture: contributed.

NEW LEADERS: Indigenous Leader Emily Gullen, Vice Captain Chloe Chudleigh, School Captains Taylah Kidman and James Packer, Vice Captain Kirsten O'Conner, and Council President Kayla Mathews Picture: contributed.

AFTER a successful 2019, Nanango State High School is gearing up for 2020 with their brand new school leadership team.

The 2020 school captains are as follows:

Indigenous Leader – Emily Gulle.

Vice Captains – Chloe Chudleigh and Kirsten O’Conner.

School Captains – Taylah Kidman and James Packer.

Student Council President – Kayla Mathews.

School Captain Taylah Kidman said she was looking forward to partaking in all offered experiences in 2020.

“I’d like to see a growth in my leadership capabilities by learning from the experience of other influential leaders/role models,” she said.

Taylah hopes to study a Bachelor of Clinical Exercise Physiology after school.

Vice-captain Chloe Chudleigh said she also had big plans for 2020.

“I plan to work closely with Nanango State High School chaplain, Miss Tracy Bishop, as well as the Nanango State High School Student Council to fundraise for a variety of charities, including 40 hour famine,” she said.

“In 2020 I look forward to working alongside the Nanango State High School Student Council Student Morale Committee.

“In order to increase student morale and bridge the gap between grades to create an environment students feel that they can express themselves as well as communicate with one another.

“In the future I aspire to attend university and complete a dual degree in nursing and paramedicine.”

The second vice-captain Kirsten O’Connor said she planned to work closely with the other leaders.

“I plan on working alongside my fellow leaders to help close the gap between junior and senior students through a variety of activities that include interests from each ends of the school community,” she said.

“I am interested in attending university and studying Primary Education in hopes that one day I can teach abroad.”

The Student Council’s Kayla Mathews also weighed in on her plans for the year.

“I plan to branch the student council into a variety of committees in order to raise student morale by allowing different students to be involved in the committee that best suits them,” she said.

“The committees for 2020 are the student morale committee, sports committee, cultural committee, environmental committee.

“I aspire to obtain my diploma of justice and further proceed into the police force.”

MANUMBAR: Sports Captains Mariah Smith and Roy Dent, with Vice Captains Clay Thompson and Bradyn Green. Picture: contributed.

TAROMEO: Sports Captains Emily Shelley and Sydney Smith, with Vice Captains Natasha Wolski and Ben Perrett. Picture: contributed.

TARONG: Sports Captains Jessica Frohloff and Aiden Cavanough, with Vice Captains Robyn Sawtell and Mia Glenny. Picture: contributed.

STUDENT COUNCIL: President Kayla Mathews, Vice President Jaidan Ball, Secretary Carla Taylor, and Treasurer Robyn Sawtell. Picture: contributed.