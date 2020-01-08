Menu
News

MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

8th Jan 2020 1:00 PM

RACING Queensland's decision to halt horses from the track didn't stop the punters and fashionistas from around southeast Queensland from flocking to the hihgly anticipated annual Bell Race day over the weekend.

The Bell Race Club estimated 1000 people attended the meet with some of the most stylish racewear to grace South Burnett and one of the most hotly contested fashion on the fields lineups the region's seen this Summer.

Men and women donned their finest for the highly anticipated Bell Races Fashion on the Fields competition.  

Competitors took part in five different categories including best-dressed classic lady, best-dressed contemporary lady, best hat or fascinator, best-dressed couple and best- dressed gentleman.  

Bell Race Club vice-president Kirsten Todd said it was a huge day for the community.  

"The fashion on the fields is a big event in Bell with a preliminary final followed by a grand final," Todd said.   

"There are five categories that all have $500 cash prizes thanks to our sponsors at AGL.  

"It's the biggest event for the year in Bell and with the drought it's especially important this year."  

Judge Anna Harrison from Mungindi said the 2020 race season was going to be big on bright, bold colours.   

"I think we're going to see a lot more neons, greens and hot pinks, it's time to get brave with your colours - no more muted neutral colours or monotone outfits," she said.  

Fashions on the field veteran and master of millinery Verelle O'Shanesy said the secret to a winning race day outfit was investing in good quality headwear.  

"When I'm judging I try to look for unique, handmade millinery because this is what really complements a great outfit at the races," she said.  

"I always like to bring gloves to every race meet and I decide on the day whether or not they will be necessary. It's about being prepared."  

Bell Races Fashions on the Fields winners of 2020: 

Best-dressed classic lady: ­Elizabeth Reed, runner-up: Verelle O'Shanesy.  

Best-dressed contemporary lady: Hannah Eriksen, runner-up: Courtney Retschlag.  

Best hat or fascinator:

Elizabeth Reed, runner-up: Kacey McEwan.  

Best-dressed couple: Tim Hanson and Verelle O'Shanesy, runners-up: Matt and Rachel Pascoe.   

Best-dressed gentleman: Tim Hanson. 

