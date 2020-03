Jessica Mcgrath Full Profile Login to follow

THE CROWDS were out at the Proston Show as everyone came along for the annual show on Saturday.

Cattle shows, horse jumping and dog shows were busy, while woodchoppers and chainsaw racing drew a crowd of onlookers.

The pavilion was filled with many talented entries, many to this year's show theme of 'Rainbows'.

Here's some on the action from the event: