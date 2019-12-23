MEGA GALLERY: 70+ Preps share top school lessons

TOO CUTE: Preppies from St Johns and Taabinga State School share 'what they learned ' in their first year of school. (Photo: Madeline Grace)

IT HAS been a huge year for our South Burnett Prep students as they navigated their first year of school.

We asked 79 Prep students from Taabinga State School and St John's Lutheran School 'what did they learn this year at school?'

The year involved learning how to count, writing their names and playing new games like 'pop-up tiggy' with their friends.

They made toy cars and Lego cities and learned all about the weather.

It seems such a long time since their first day of school back in January when shirts were too big and bags were heavy with scrapbooks.

It won't be long until each of the students return to school with a better-fitting uniform and a little wiser and more confident for their first day of Year 1.

But first, while the students enjoy a well-deserved Christmas break, let's hear about what they learned during their first year of school.

Here's what Taabinga State School Prep students learned this year:

Here's some of the biggest lessons St John Lutheran School Kingaroy Preps learned in 2019:

