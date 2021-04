See all the action from the 2021 Nanango Show. Photo: Holly Cormack & Dominic Elsome

See all the action from the 2021 Nanango Show. Photo: Holly Cormack & Dominic Elsome

Complete with wood chopping, wild rides, adorable animals and even dinosaurs, the 112th Nanango Show was one to remember.

Families and friends flocked to the showgrounds for two days of non-stop action, starting with one nailbiter of a bull ride and ending with spectacular fireworks on Saturday night.

See all the familiar faces in our gallery below: