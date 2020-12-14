MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe weather

Liana Boss Full Profile Login to follow

SEVERE weather has been battering the Northern Rivers and flash flooding has been occurring across the region.

From massive destructive waves to a tree falling on the M1 near Byron Bay, there have been plenty of reasons to stay home or exercise extreme caution.

These locations have so far topped rainfall charts and there is a full list of road closures here.

A handful of Northern Rivers schools are also closed today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned more heavy rain and flooding is possible. MORE DETAILS HERE