Meghan agrees to explosive interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to sit down for a 90-minute interview with Oprah Winfrey, to air early next month.

The "intimate conversation" will be broadcast by the US network CBS during prime time on Sunday, March 7.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS revealed today.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

That family is indeed expanding. Yesterday, Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their second child.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed," a spokesperson said.

Oprah, who attended the couple's wedding at Windsor Castle in May of 2018, is one of their friends and neighbours in Montecito, California.

She has also been working with Harry to co-produce a documentary series for Apple, focused on mental health.

Responding to the news of the interview, Buckingham Palace told UK media Harry and Meghan were "no longer working members of the royal family" and therefore "any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them".

"As non working members of the royal family they are under no obligation to inform the royal household of such plans," the palace said.

Yesterday the royals said they were "delighted" about the couple's pregnancy and "wish them well".

Not everyone was as thrilled. TV host and columnist Piers Morgan, who is perhaps Meghan and Harry's most vociferous critic, labelled them "shameless, brazen hypocrites" for sharing their pregnancy announcement photo with the media, despite their previous complaints about a lack of privacy.

"This is yet another example of Meghan and Harry's brazen hypocrisy, and further evidence that they don't have any real desire for privacy," he wrote.

"They just want the right to use the media to promote themselves when it suits them, and trash and ban them when it doesn't.

"In fact, it's quite clear that the pair of them crave attention and publicity like ravenous jackals gorging on the carcass of a freshly slain gazelle."

Yeah. Anyway, today Morgan said the news of the CBS interview was "beyond parody".

BREAKING: The Duke & Duchess of Privacy have given an exclusive 'wide-ranging' prime-time interview about their private lives to Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute special airing on CBS on March 7..

This is beyond parody, but true. pic.twitter.com/GoKHu65BwE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast's royal correspondent Tom Sykes suggested the rest of the royal family would be suffering from "cold sweats" in the lead-up to the interview.

"The palace will now be nervously wondering if Meghan will use the interview to settle scores by publicly calling out individuals in the royal family, or the ethos of the wider establishment itself," Sykes said.

"The sympathetic biography Finding Freedom suggested that Harry and Meghan felt they were victims of snobbism and were disrespected and silenced when they were full-time working royals."

