Meghan, Harry’s birth plans revealed

Meghan Markle is planning a home birth at her luxury LA mansion when she and Prince Harry welcome their second child, it's reported.

The Duchess of Sussex plans to deliver her daughter at home in the early summer, according to sources.

The baby will be the first royal to be born in the US.

Meghan initially wanted to give birth to Archie at Frogmore Cottage while attended by an all-female midwife team.

But her dreams of a home birth were dashed as she was forced to go to London's private Portland Hospital to deliver the tot on May 6, 2019.

Now a source has told Page Six she's determined to give birth to her second child without the need to go to hospital.

"Meghan's plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans," a source said.

"In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.

"But she has a beautiful home in California. It's a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl."

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, bought their $20 million Montecito estate last year after quitting their senior roles in the royal family and moving to California.

And they announced in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey they're expecting a girl.

During the chat, Meghan said she's due to give birth this summer - although didn't confirm a date.

Harry and Meghan during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

The happy news comes after the Duchess and her husband tragically suffered a miscarriage. Meghan wrote of the moment she knew she was "losing" her second baby in a deeply personal essay for the New York Times.

And in their recent interview, Prince Harry suggested their daughter will be their last child.

He told Oprah: "A girl, you know, what more can you ask for?

"But now, you know, now we've got our family.

"We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

If Meghan does decide to deliver in hospital, it's likely she'll head to the nearby Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

And while she's planning on taking maternity leave, one friend said: "She doesn't stop."

Harry and Meghan didn't want to participate in the traditional photo call outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital when they had Archie, but agreed to a photo call in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen also wanted to officially announce Archie's arrival with a note displayed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace as a mark of her affection.

Beaming Harry told the press: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

However, this time around, the couple don't have to adhere to royal rules.

A royal insider told the publication: "It's unclear, now that Meghan and Harry are private citizens, if they will announce the birth, or what that will look like.

"This time around, they don't have to adhere to the royal protocol."

