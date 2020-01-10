Meghan, Harry’s wax figures removed

Prince Harry and Meghan have had their wax figure separated from royal family at Madame Tussauds in London. Picture: Supplied

Prince Harry and Meghan have had their wax figure separated from royal family at Madame Tussauds in London. Picture: Supplied

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's waxworks have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family display after their bombshell decision to quit.

The world-famous attraction relocated the figures almost immediately to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to stand alone from the rest of the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan have had their wax figure separated from royal family at Madame Tussauds in London. Picture: Supplied

There is now an awkward empty gap next to the Queen, Prince Phillip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The waxworks will remain at Madame Tussauds but like the real Meghan and Harry, it is not clear where their place in the world will be just yet.

Madame Tussauds remove their waxwork figures of Harry & Meghan from Royal Family display pic.twitter.com/b4NHR8VlOP — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 9, 2020

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals.

"From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.

"As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them."

WAXING LYRICAL

Meghan and Harry announced yesterday they would be quitting the royal family to become "financially independent".

The couple and baby Archie will split their time between North America and the UK.

Their decision has sparked outrage - with Prince Charles "incandescent with rage" and the Queen said to be "disappointed".

A statement was released yesterday evening, apparently without the knowledge of other members of the royal family after they "plotted in secret".

And even the Sussexes' own aides were said to be stunned as they had been kept in the dark - and felt "stabbed in the back".

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission