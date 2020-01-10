Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince Harry and Meghan have had their wax figure separated from royal family at Madame Tussauds in London. Picture: Supplied
Prince Harry and Meghan have had their wax figure separated from royal family at Madame Tussauds in London. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Meghan, Harry’s wax figures removed

by The Sun
10th Jan 2020 5:26 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's waxworks have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family display after their bombshell decision to quit.

The world-famous attraction relocated the figures almost immediately to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to stand alone from the rest of the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan have had their wax figure separated from royal family at Madame Tussauds in London. Picture: Supplied
Prince Harry and Meghan have had their wax figure separated from royal family at Madame Tussauds in London. Picture: Supplied

There is now an awkward empty gap next to the Queen, Prince Phillip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The waxworks will remain at Madame Tussauds but like the real Meghan and Harry, it is not clear where their place in the world will be just yet.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals.

"From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.

"As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them."

 

 

WAXING LYRICAL

Meghan and Harry announced yesterday they would be quitting the royal family to become "financially independent".

The couple and baby Archie will split their time between North America and the UK.

Their decision has sparked outrage - with Prince Charles "incandescent with rage" and the Queen said to be "disappointed".

 

 

A statement was released yesterday evening, apparently without the knowledge of other members of the royal family after they "plotted in secret".

And even the Sussexes' own aides were said to be stunned as they had been kept in the dark - and felt "stabbed in the back".

 

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

More Stories

Show More
celebrity duchess of sussex meghan markle prince harry royal family wax works

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SAD SIGHT’: Mingo Crossing resembles a ghost town

        premium_icon ‘SAD SIGHT’: Mingo Crossing resembles a ghost town

        News Despite the Christmas-new year period being one of the busiest times of the year, visitors at the caravan park were few and far between.

        40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        premium_icon 40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

        News CCTV shows man armed with crowbar, business hit with thousands of dollars worth of...

        Burnett lake full of fish ahead of year’s biggest comp

        premium_icon Burnett lake full of fish ahead of year’s biggest comp

        News To keep Lake Boondooma as the ultimate South Burnett fishing location, members of...

        Meet the mum shaking up region’s dining scene

        premium_icon Meet the mum shaking up region’s dining scene

        Business Business owner considered “throwing in the towel” before the successful sell-out...