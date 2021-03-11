Meghan Markle is a menace to the royal family and Piers Morgan is spot on about her

OPINION: Outspoken British TV host Piers Morgan hit the nail on the head.

After the Oprah interview this week Morgan said what millions of people around the world were thinking.

"I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle," he said.

"I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report."

He's been lashing out at fame-hungry Meghan Markle for years after she desperately tried to advance her career, sidling up to him.

But then as he puts it, she dropped him, "like a sack of spuds".

Oprah and Meghan Markle interview on CBS.

He should know how truthful and genuine she is - he's had first-hand experience with the self-obsessed wannabe Hollywood A-lister who arguably sat on the B-list until she met her now husband, handbag Harry.

Woke Markle always plays the victim, while lecturing the rest of the world on what is right and wrong.

In the Oprah interview she said she had the forces against her when she became part of the royal family, referring to them by their common name, "The Firm".

She took a swipe at the royals, declaring they were racist about her unborn child and she was suicidal while pregnant and received no help.

Piers Morgan walks off during live filming of Good Morning Britain.

But Meghan knows very well the royal family are unlikely to play tit-for-tat with her.

These are incredibly serious allegations that the world has heard yet has seen no evidence nor has see pinpointed who exactly said what.

The comments suit Markle and Harry agenda's woke agenda perfectly and allow them to pour contempt on the royal family.

The sob story Markle spun to Oprah Winfrey sitting in a fantasy-land setting oozing grandeur highlighted how out of touch she really is.

The painful and hypocritical couple ditched the UK and fled to Canada to get out of the spotlight, before hot footing it to California.

Ever since they've done nothing more than draw attention to themselves and grab any media money-making opportunity that comes their way.

Harry on a double-decker bus with James Corden was nothing but trashy.

The pair say one thing but do another.

One minute they don't want publicity but next minute they are signing multimillion deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Markle is the same woman who says she and her pathetically-weak husband Harry won't be having more than two children because they're focused on preserving the planet.

Having more than kids would damage their environmental footprint.

An insult to Kate and William who have three children and the Queen who has four children.

But let's not worry about the greenhouse gas emissions being pumped into the universe every time these two jump on a private jet.

Markle even told Oprah when she met Harry she failed to do any research on him or the royal family.

Meghan Markle doesn't use google.

Who believes that?

Meghan and Harry certainly have one thing in common - how to get a gold star in falling out with family.

Both of them now have strained relationships with their fathers and broken relationships with their siblings.

It's certainly hard to decipher fact from fiction when it's dealing with what Markle says.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as Meghan Markle is a menace to the royal family