Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A photo of Meghan Markle has emerged of her when she was 16 and attending the hih school prom with her boyfriend. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A photo of Meghan Markle has emerged of her when she was 16 and attending the hih school prom with her boyfriend. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Celebrity

Meghan’s ageless school pic revealed

by The Sun
16th Dec 2019 1:15 AM

In an old image posted online of Prince Harry's future wife, Meghan Markle, 16, can be seen beaming as she poses with then-boyfriend Luis Segura.

At the time, Meghan, now 38, was attending Immaculate Heart High School, according to The Sun.

For the 1997 dance, she chose to wear a slinky black dress, choker and stylish up-do.

The photo appears to have been taken during the festive season since the couple are standing in front of a Christmas tree.

 

According to the image caption, "16 year old Meghan Markle [poses] with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997".

The post has received more than 63,000 'likes' - and many social media users were in disbelief at how little the Duchess appears to have aged.

One person wrote: "She still looks the same, good genes."

Another commented: "She hasn't changed."

Meghan Markle has always been beautiful but a new photo of her at her high school prom has stunned Instagram fans. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle has always been beautiful but a new photo of her at her high school prom has stunned Instagram fans. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

A third shared: "Princess Meghan was a gorgeous teenager."

And a fourth added: "You could have told me that was taken last year and I'd wholeheartedly believe you."

Last month, Meghan's high school teacher said she was "always a leader among her school friends" and "stood up for the underdog".

Ilise Faye - who taught the Duchess until she was 13 years old - added: "School was important to her, learning was important and she had a voice."

 

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

More Stories

Show More
duke and duchess of sussex meghan markle and prince harry royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        Crime The crazy speed a man was busted at along the Burnett Highway.

        Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        premium_icon Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        News The Red Report reveals how far foundation has come and what it hopes to achieve...

        Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        Education He finished Year 12 with the highest OP score in his cohort.