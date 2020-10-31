Melbourne Cup best bets: Find the hidden form

How to pick the Melbourne Cup winner? Sounds like the impossible task right? Follow the form, like a name or have lucky silk colours?

We have asked out experts for their take on this year's race.

Happy punting.

NICK QUINN

THE BANKER

$100 the win

AIN'TNODEELDUN

(Flemington Race 5, No.2)

A lovely progressive three-year-old who followed a five-length win at Sale with an emphatic Morphettville victory last start.

Connections decided to take the softer path and contest this race instead of the Group 1 Victoria Derby and that conservative move should provide a Cup day bank builder for punters.

Has world-class hoop Damian Lane on board and simply should win.

EACH-WAY ALL DAY

$50 each-way

ONE MORE JACK

(Flemington Race 10, No.16)

I love this horse. Not just because my first-born child is named Jack, fortunately the child is six and the horse is five so my wife can't accuse me of naming the child after the horse.

And not just because he has saved my bacon by winning in Adelaide late in the day on numerous occasions.

This horse is proof that the more you win, the better the odds seem to be next start.

The South Australian sprinter has won seven of his past nine starts and is remarkably double-figure odds to win at his first Flemington attempt.

He will be the each-way play on Cup day.

GET OUT STAKES

For many punters the most important race at Flemington on Tuesday isn't the Melbourne Cup, it's the final race on the program.

On this unique day where instead of 100,000 at the track, anybody wanting to follow the races will be huddled around a television, radio, or watching the action live through a mobile phone, the last race is vital.

For many punters it's the last chance to back a winner and salvage something from the fire.

I am keen on a runner at double-figure odds to in the last named One More Jack (see above).

And while we will miss patrons wildly celebrating on the front lawn, we can still hopefully cheer home a winner remotely.

TUGGING AT THE HEART STRINGS

On Wednesday a horse named Princess Jenni won the Bendigo Cup and on Tuesday a filly named Pride Of Jenni will contest Race 2 at Flemington.

The racehorses are not related, although they wear the same colours and both are trained by David Brideoake at Mornington.

The common theme is the name Jenni, and why owners Lynn and Tony Ottobre include the name Jenni in all of their good horses name.

"The good horses we do call Jenni after our daughter who passed away in 2015 from cancer and we hope to keep her memory alive by naming horses after her," Tony Ottobre said.

Hopefully Princess Jenni can run well and she would prove a popular winner.

MOST SUCCESSFUL CUP BARRIERS

Barrier 5 - 8 wins, last in 2013

Barrier 11 - 7 wins, last in 2010

Barrier 10 - 6 wins, last 2014

Barrier 14 - 6 wins, last in 2005

Barrier 8 - 5 wins, last in 2008

LEAST SUCCESSFUL CUP BARRIERS

Barrier 18 - 0 wins

Barrier 7 - 2 wins, in 1924 and 2015

Barrier 15 - 1 win, in 1973

WHEN IS THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP

Like every year, the running of the Melbourne Cup takes place on the first Tuesday in November. This year it's on November 3 with the race to be run at 3pm (AEDT).

HOW TO WATCH THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP

Network 10 will broadcast live from Flemington from 10am until 5.30pm. Coverage will also be streamed on 10 Play.

2020 MELBOURNE CUP PRIZE MONEY

The same prize money is on offer in 2020 as it was in 2019 with a total of $8 million dollars on the table. The breakdown for horses in the race is as follows:

1st $4.4 million, 2nd: $1.1 million, 3rd: $550,000, 4th: $350,000, 5th: $230,000, 6th-12th: $160,000

