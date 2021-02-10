Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More cases have been detected in people linked to a Melbourne quarantine hotel at the centre of a new coronavirus cluster.
More cases have been detected in people linked to a Melbourne quarantine hotel at the centre of a new coronavirus cluster.
Health

Melbourne hotel cluster rises to eight cases

by Angie Raphael
10th Feb 2021 4:42 PM

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport.

The infected people are a worker and a previous resident who left the facility on February 7.

"There may be exposure sites linked to the previous resident," the Victorian Health Department said.

"Interviews are underway and any sites will be published online.

"There are currently no exposure sites linked to the hotel quarantine worker."

The number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak now stands at eight.

Originally published as Melbourne hotel cluster rises to 8 cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays. But you can take measures for peace of mind.

        Toowoomba disability service looking to expand into Kingaroy

        Premium Content Toowoomba disability service looking to expand into Kingaroy

        Community A Toowoomba based disability service is looking at building supported independent...

        Burnett man in prison after multiple robberies, drug charges

        Premium Content Burnett man in prison after multiple robberies, drug charges

        Crime A South Burnett man will spend time behind bars after breaking into multiple houses...

        Woman flown to hospital after South Burnett car crash

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after South Burnett car crash

        News A young woman was flown to hospital overnight after she became trapped in her...