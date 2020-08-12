Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is facing animal cruelty charges against native Australian lizards including shinglebacks and blue-tongues.
A man is facing animal cruelty charges against native Australian lizards including shinglebacks and blue-tongues.
Crime

Man accused of lizard cruelty

by Caroline Schelle
12th Aug 2020 3:40 PM

A Melbourne man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly hurting native Australian lizards and illegally importing the reptiles across state borders.

Sai Kit Cheng is facing dozens of charges including animal cruelty and illegally possessing the lizards between June and October 2018.

He allegedly illegally possessed, disposed of and caused "unreasonable pain or suffering" to more than a dozen lizards including shinglebacks, Western blue-tongued lizards and eastern blue-tongue lizards.

The 34-year-old is also accused of illegally importing four eastern blue-tongued lizards from NSW to Victoria in October 2018.

He is also accused of dealing with proceeds worth almost $500,000 in March 2019.

In total he is facing 26 charges that span Melbourne suburbs including Narre Warren, Lynbrook, Pakenham, Hallam and Hampton Park.

Mr Cheng did not appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in person on Wednesday but will appear for a committal hearing in October.

His lawyer Damian Sheales told the court the "lawfulness" around the searches would be central to the case.

Originally published as Melbourne man accused of lizard cruelty

animal cruelty sai kit cheng wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Three on run after gruelling week for police

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Three on run after gruelling week for police

        Crime HIT and run, robberies: Investigations continue after alarming week of crime.

        • 12th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Love at first ride: Adventure family built on biking

        Premium Content Love at first ride: Adventure family built on biking

        Cycling & MTB MAN sells woman a mountain bike, the rest is history.

        Man allegedly found with shotgun, drugs and ammunition

        Premium Content Man allegedly found with shotgun, drugs and ammunition

        Crime FIVE men will be facing Murgon Magistrates Court after police allegedly uncovered...

        Farmers to lose out as DAF cuts hours in Burnett region

        Premium Content Farmers to lose out as DAF cuts hours in Burnett region

        Politics DEPARTMENT of Agriculture and Fisheries offices in the Burnett will return with...