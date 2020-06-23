Menu
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
News

Melbourne schools closed over virus cases

by Phoebe Loomes
23rd Jun 2020 9:54 AM

Two separate primary schools in Melbourne have closed after students tested positive for coronavirus.

The students from Keilor Views Primary in the north west and Brunswick East Primary School in the inner city both tested positive for COVID-19. Both schools will be closed for three days and deep cleaning will take place before they reopen at the end of the week.

Both of the schools are located in local councils that have been designated coronavirus hot spots, Moreland and Brimbank.

Investigations are now underway to determine whether students and staff connected to the cases will be required to self-isolate.

"Further investigations will be undertaken by DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services), the school and DET (Department of Education and Training) to identify whether any staff or students are required to self-isolate," the Education Department said in a statement to the ABC.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said this morning on ABC Breakfast certain areas could face localised lockdowns if the number of coronavirus cases don't come down by July 19.

Those areas include Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland.

